Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson remains unconscious after going into cardiac arrest on Thursday, but he is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Thompson's agent, Chris Turnage, offered a few new details about the situation on Thursday night.

"BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he's stable and vitals are good," Turnage told NFL Media. "His family asks for your continued prayers."

The Chiefs were forced to postponed practice on Thursday after Thompson suffered a medical emergency at the team facility. The 27-year-old suffered a seizure that caused him to go into cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting, according to NFL Media. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs' trainers and medical staff responded to the situation immediately, which allowed Thompson to quickly get the treatment he needed.

Thompson is the Chiefs' 2023 fifth-round pick out of Stephen F. Austin, and appeared in one game in his rookie season.

The Chiefs were set to hold their final offseason training activity (OTA) of the week after practicing on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to the situation, the Chiefs postponed all Thursday activities until Friday.

The Chiefs also still have a mandatory minicamp, which will run June 11-13. After minicamp, the team will be off until training camp starts in late July.