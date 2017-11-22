Black Friday 2017 Deals on Popular NFL Jersey Shirts: Carson Wentz, Tom Brady, Mitchell Trubisky
It's time to hook up that jersey shirt of your favorite NFL player with some Black Friday deals
Black Friday is right around the corner, and the CBS Sports Shop is loaded with early deals for the post-Thanksgiving shopping spree, especially on the NFL front. There's no better time of the year to scoop up that new jersey shirt of your favorite NFL player. Carson Wentz? Dak Prescott? Tom Brady?
We've got them all at the CBS Sports Shop, with Black Friday discounts beginning Wednesday:
Maybe you're from Wentzylvania and are in the market for a new Carson Wentz jersey. Do you see yourself in green?
It's no surprise this one is high on the list. The Eagles are the NFL's hottest team, and they've got the NFL's hottest quarterback. The home color, midnight green, is the favorite, and it should be -- Philadelphia is undefeated when wearing these jerseys in 2017.
But maybe you just really love the black:
Another Wentz jersey shirt, this one slicker in all black. The Birds dropped 50 on the Denver Broncos when they hosted a blackout in November. You? You'll just look plain cool if you go with the alternate color scheme here.
OK, so you're not a Wentz fan. How about Tom Brady?
It feels like this has been a top seller for a decade because, well, it has. You can't go wrong with a Brady in navy blue. And you probably can't go wrong with it a decade from now, either.
Or maybe you're ready to Bear down with a new Mitchell Trubisky home jersey shirt?
Again, if you missed the link above, you can find all these great pieces at the CBS Sports Shop. Happy holidays and happy shopping.
-
Big Ben: Critics are 'absolutley nuts'
Big Ben may not have eye-popping stats but critics are wrong to say he doesn't care
-
Pugh's financial advice for young NFLers
Pugh is staring down a second contract and has learned some important lessons
-
Bills go back to Taylor, bench Peterman
After tossing five picks in his NFL debut, Nathan Peterman is heading back to the bench
-
Texans vs. Ravens odds, picks for 'MNF'
Micah Roberts has the pulse of Bill O'Brien's team and just made a strong play for 'Monday...
-
Browns closing in on worst NFL team ever
The Factory of Sadness is closing in on the worst three-year run in NFL history
-
Giants-Redskins Thanksgiving odds, picks
Mike Tierney has owned NFL totals and has a strong pick for the Thanksgiving Day NFL game
Add a Comment