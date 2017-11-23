Black Friday 2017 Deals on Popular NFL Jersey Shirts: Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky

Black Friday is right around the corner, and the CBS Sports Shop is loaded with early deals for the post-Thanksgiving shopping spree, especially on the NFL front. There's no better time of the year to scoop up that new jersey shirt of your favorite NFL player. Carson Wentz? Dak Prescott? Tom Brady?

We've got them all at the CBS Sports Shop, with Black Friday discounts beginning Wednesday:

Maybe you're from Wentzylvania and are in the market for a new Carson Wentz jersey. Do you see yourself in green?

CBSSports.com

It's no surprise this one is high on the list. The Eagles are the NFL's hottest team, and they've got the NFL's hottest quarterback. The home color, midnight green, is the favorite, and it should be -- Philadelphia is undefeated when wearing these jerseys in 2017.

But maybe you just really love the black:

CBSSports.com

Another Wentz jersey shirt, this one slicker in all black. The Birds dropped 50 on the Denver Broncos when they hosted a blackout in November. You? You'll just look plain cool if you go with the alternate color scheme here.

OK, so you're not a Wentz fan. How about Tom Brady?

CBSSports.com

It feels like this has been a top seller for a decade because, well, it has. You can't go wrong with a Brady in navy blue. And you probably can't go wrong with it a decade from now, either.

Or maybe you're ready to Bear down with a new Mitchell Trubisky home jersey shirt?

CBSSports.com

Again, if you missed the link above, you can find all these great pieces at the CBS Sports Shop. Happy holidays and happy shopping.