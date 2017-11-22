Black Friday 2017: Salute to Service hoodies, Dak jerseys among top NFL deals

Black Friday is right around the corner, and the CBS Sports Shop is loaded with early deals for the post-Thanksgiving shopping spree, especially on the NFL front.

As the league prepares to wrap up Salute to Service Month, during which teams honored military personnel and their families, some of the hottest apparel has been Nike's camouflaged sideline gear. That, along with a handful of quarterback jerseys, headlines our look at the top 10 early NFL deals from Fanatics and available at the CBS Sports Shop:

1. Men's Nike Olive Dallas Cowboys Salute to Service Sideline Thermal Pullover Hoodie

CBSSports.com

Just in time for winter. The Dallas Cowboys aren't too hot right now, but this piece should keep you warm. It's one of many popular items on the NFL's Salute to Service apparel line.

2. Men's Nike Carson Wentz Green Philadelphia Eagles Game Jersey

CBSSports.com

It's no surprise this one is high on the list. The Eagles are the NFL's hottest team, and they've got the NFL's hottest quarterback. The home color, midnight green, is the favorite, and it should be -- Philadelphia is undefeated when wearing these jerseys in 2017.

3. Men's Nike Carson Wentz Black Philadelphia Eagles Game Jersey

CBSSports.com

Another Wentz jersey, this one slicker in all black. The Birds dropped 50 on the Denver Broncos when they hosted a blackout in November. You? You'll just look plain cool if you go with the alternate color scheme here.

4. Men's Nike Olive Philadelphia Eagles Salute to Service Sideline Thermal Pullover Hoodie

CBSSports.com

Another Salute to Service piece. Unlike the best-selling Cowboys rendition, though, the Eagles pullover doubles as a nod to Carson Wentz and his penchant for camouflaged hunting.

5. Men's Nike Olive New England Patriots Salute to Service Sideline Thermal Pullover Hoodie

CBSSports.com

Cut the sleeves off and Bill Belichick would be proud. In all seriousness, the Patriots colors seem to work best with the American flag and the Salute to Service look.

6. Men's Nike Olive Dallas Cowboys Salute to Service Sideline Hybrid Half-Zip Pullover Jacket

CBSSports.com

Creative design with this one. You really get the Salute to Service feel, albeit without the hoodie.

7. Men's Nike Tom Brady Navy Blue/Silver New England Patriots Game Jersey

CBSSports.com

It feels like this has been a top seller for a decade because, well, it has. You can't go wrong with a Brady in navy blue. And you probably can't go wrong with it a decade from now, either.

8. Men's Nike Olive Pittsburgh Steelers Salute to Service Sideline Thermal Pullover Hoodie

CBSSports.com

Yet another piece of popular team-imprinted Salute to Service gear.

9. Men's Nike Olive Green Bay Packers Salute to Service Sideline Thermal Pullover Hoodie

CBSSports.com

Other team pullover hoodies that rank among the top deals on the CBS Sports Shop: Oakland Raiders, New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.

10. Men's Nike Mitchell Trubisky Navy Chicago Bears Game Jersey

CBSSports.com

Upset alert! Mitch's threads round out the top 10 as a top seller and early Black Friday deal, landing ahead of Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson jerseys. Again, if you missed the link above, you can find all these great pieces at the CBS Sports Shop. Happy holidays and happy shopping.