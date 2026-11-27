The Pittsburgh Steelers dealt with plenty of drama this week, but that didn't seem to slow them down on Black Friday. The Steelers destroyed the Broncos 27-5, and in the process, they made some history: This marked the first time in the NFL's 107-year history that a game has ever ended with that exact final score.

The final points came in the fourth quarter when Chris Boswell hit a 33-yard field goal. That was a huge kick, because if he had missed it, a final score of 24-5 would NOT have been a scorigami, but Boswell's kick went through, and that ultimately gave us the 1,102nd final score in NFL history.

This game featured a rare double scorigami: The Steelers led 24-5 after two quarters, marking the first time in NFL history that particular halftime score had ever occurred.

For a game to end in a scorigami, you need a few bizarre things to happen, and that was certainly the case here. The biggest thing that helped the scorigami happen was that the Broncos recorded a safety in the second quarter, making the score 14-2.

The Broncos then tacked on a Wil Lutz field goal later in the second quarter, but with Bo Nix struggling, the offense didn't score a single point for the rest of the game. When one team finishes a game with exactly five points, you're almost guaranteed to get a scorigami, and that's what happened here.

The Broncos were the first team to finish with exactly five points since 2021, when the Cardinals lost a game 31-5 to the Texans (That game was also a scorigami). This game marked the first time in three years that the Broncos were involved in a scorigami. The last instance came back in November 2023 in a 29-12 loss to the Browns.

On the Steelers' end, there was nothing bizarre about their point total, but their defense deserves a lot of credit for making this scorigami happen. Not only did T.J. Watt score on a fumble-return touchdown in the first quarter, but Jalen Ramsey also tacked on a pick-six in the second quarter. On top of that, the Steelers' defense had a suffocating performance against Denver, holding the Broncos out of the end zone.

The Aaron Rodgers situation might have caused some drama in Pittsburgh this week, but there was no drama in this game.

Pittsburgh's win marks the second time this month the Steelers have been involved in a scorigami. Back in Week 10, their 38-18 loss to the Bengals also made history as the first time a final score had never happened before. The Steelers are now one of four teams this year — along with the Bengals, Cowboys, and Titans — involved in multiple scorigamis.

Overall, there have been seven scorigamis this year, which is already more than we saw during the entire 2025 season (five). It's also more than we saw in 2024, when there were six in total. This is turning into the year of the scorigami.