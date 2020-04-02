Blaine Gabbert re-signs with Buccaneers to become Tom Brady's backup, per report
The Bucs have found QB2 behind Tom Brady
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The 30-year-old veteran spent the 2019 season with the Bucs, but was placed on injured reserve in late September due to a dislocated shoulder he suffered during the preseason. Of course, Gabbert will serve as the backup quarterback to Tom Brady, who signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers earlier this offseason.
In theory, Gabbert could be pretty valuable to Tampa in helping Brady learn the offensive system as he has worked with head coach Bruce Arians both with the Bucs and the Cardinals in 2017. During that season in Arizona, Gabbert started in five games for Arians.
On top of that, Gabbert does have eight years of NFL experience under his belt after being selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
For his career, the 6-foot-4, 235 pounder has completed 56.2% of his passes for 9,063 yards, 48 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. As a starter, Gabbert owns a 13-35 record.
