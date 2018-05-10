Blake Bortles reportedly stops high schooler who allegedly tried to steal his truck

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles' quiet offseason took an unexpected turn on Wednesday night when an 18-year-old high school student allegedly tried to steal his pickup truck, according News4Jax.com.

Citing a police report from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, News4Jax reported that surveillance cameras caught Joseph Horton going through Bortles' Ford F-150, which was unlocked with the keys inside and was parked outside a house party. Horton grabbed Bortles' wallet, but the wallet was later found on the ground. When Horton tried to drive away, he realized he couldn't get out because other cars were blocking the exit. So, he went inside the house.

According to News4Jax, the people inside the house called the police when they realized that nobody knew him. When they arrived, police found Bortles and two of his friends guarding Horton, who was arrested and charged with burglary, trespassing, and grand theft. Horton told police that he was looking for an ex-girlfriend at the party. The people at the party didn't know who his ex-girlfriend was.

You can read the entire report at News4Jax.com.

Before Wednesday night, it'd been a stellar offseason for Bortles. After he led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game played a role in the Jaguars' journey to the AFC Championship Game, Bortles scored a contract extension that will keep him in Jacksonville through the 2020 season even though he's been "largely unimpressive and occasionally catastrophic" since getting picked third overall in 2014, as my colleague Jared Dubin once put it. Over the course of his four-year career, he's completed 59.1 percent of his passes, averaged 6.7 yards per attempt, thrown 90 touchdowns and 64 interceptions, and accumulated an 80.8 passer rating.

Even still, the Jaguars have refused to bring in a challenger, choosing to not pursue Kirk Cousins this offseason, like many thought/hoped they would. Though they traded for Cody Kessler, who comes from Cleveland, and drafted a quarterback, Tanner Lee, in sixth round, neither of those guys are regarded as anything more than backups.

Bortles has, at least, flashed some signs of progress -- most notably during the Jaguars' final two playoff games. After slogging his way through the Jaguars' wild card win over the Bills, he came alive during a win over the Steelers and a loss to the Patriots, throwing for 507 yards and two touchdowns. The Jaguars, who will enter the 2018 season with Super Bowl dreams due to their dominant defense, have to be hoping that those two games were a sign of things to come rather than a random aberration.

Maybe Wednesday night, when Bortles sidestepped disaster before quickly putting the ball in the hands of those who are there to help him, is yet another example of his progress.

