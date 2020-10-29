Bo Jackson is one of the most gifted athletes alive. His ability to excel in both in the NFL and Major League Baseball has still never been matched. Earlier this week, Jackson joined Deion Sanders' "21st & Prime" podcast and explained that he believed in today's NFL he'd be even more dominant than he was during his era.

Jackson went as far to say that he would average 350-400 yards per game if he were playing in the NFL today. To Jackson, it comes down to how players tackle each other in the modern NFL.

Here's what Jackson said:

"Nobody wrap up and tackle no more. With me being a ball carrier, my coach taught us, number one, he said, 'I know you can run, but I'm gonna teach you how to carry that football.' He said, 'that football is like your newborn baby, don't ever put it on the ground. And keep it away from the enemy.' It's like this - and I watch technique - I don't see nobody hitting or wrapping up. Everybody's running into each other and trying to use their shoulder pads to knock the ball carrier down. And I'm like, if I played during this era, man, I'd be averaging 350-400 yards a game ... because nobody wraps up anymore. They run into each other with their pads."

During his NFL career, Jackson spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders and averaged 73.2 yards per game. Jackson's most impressive season came in 1989 when he rushed for 950 yards and four touchdowns while also averaging 5.5 yards-per-carry.

Jackson suffered a hip injury that forced him to retire from football. However, after having hip replacement surgery, Jackson did play play two more MLB seasons with the Chicago White Sox and California Angels.

It's certainly an interesting claim for Jackson, considering that some of today's NFL players arguably hit harder and run faster than they did back in his era. With Jackson's logic, he'd be able to shatter his previous rushing totals for a season in just a few games if he were to average 350-400 yards per contest.

Yes, there are some versatile running backs that put up a large amount of scrimmage yards. However, even the most talented backs in today's game aren't getting anywhere close to that number Jackson said he'd be at.