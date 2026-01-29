Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix pushed back on coach Sean Payton comment that he was "predisposed" to the ankle injury suffered during the team's NFL Playoffs win over the Buffalo Bills.

"What was found was a condition that was predisposed — they always find a little more when they go in," Payton said during this week's season wrap-up press conference. "It wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when. When you look at the play and you're trying to evaluate it — the operating surgeon said that this was going to happen sooner than later."

Nix contradicted Payton's statements Wednesday, calling his injury a "typical bone break" that was nothing out of the ordinary.

"Nothing predisposed, nothing that was there originally,'' Nix said, via 9news' Mike Klis. "That might have gotten confused. Just a simple step with my foot up in the air, my body weight came down on it, sort of got twisted up."

Nix expects to be back on the field in 4-6 weeks and prefers that Payton not discuss his medical history publicly.

"I don't think he really should share how many surgeries I've had in the past, to be honest with you — he doesn't even really know that," Nix said. "But it's going to be good to get back, get back to work. … Nothing really that concerns me, nothing that scares me moving forward."

Nix finished with 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while attempting a league-high 612 passes. Denver substituted Jarrett Stidham in for the AFC Championship Game, which ended in a 10-7 loss as the New England Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl.