Good morning, sports fans! Carter Bahns with you on this holiday Monday. The leagues in action today will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. while delivering a full day of action as much of the country takes the day off from work. Everything culminates tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Speaking of postseason football, we have heaps of NFL storylines to address after a divisional round that featured a little bit of everything, including two overtime thrillers.

Let's get to it.

🩼 Five things to know Monday

🏆 Do not miss this: College football will crown a national champion tonight

Imagn Images

Miami fans could be in for their best night in 25 years. While the Indiana faithful might enjoy the highlight of their entire fandoms. Either way, the winner of Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship will snap a lengthy title drought. And for those fortunate enough to secure historically expensive tickets, seeing their team hoist the trophy should be worth every penny.

Here's what to expect in the championship game:

🏈 NFL divisional round fallout, conference championship lookahead

Getty Images

Is the Super Bowl window closed for the Bills? That may be more reality than overreaction after their loss to the Broncos, wherein Josh Allen committed four turnovers. The window is wide open, though, for their AFC East rivals. The Patriots overcame three turnovers of their own to defeat the Texans, and with a Bo Nix-less Denver squad awaiting them in the conference championship game, everything is ahead of them.

Looking ahead to next weekend …

The Seahawks are a machine on an eight-game winning streak. They'll look to make it nine straight against their NFC West rival Rams, who survived an overtime scare and remain in search of another Super Bowl for potential MVP Matthew Stafford. On the other side of the bracket, the Patriots continue to beat good teams and squash the narrative about their favorable regular-season schedule. If they beat the Broncos, though, expect a few naysayers to discredit them for taking down a backup quarterback.

As for the teams whose seasons came to an end …

Are the 49ers' best days behind them? Kyle Shanahan has overseen a prolific run, but the blowout loss to Seattle indicates the title-chasing era in San Francisco may be winding down. That looks to be the case in Buffalo, too. Allen was in tears postgame after a heartbreaking overtime defeat, which halted his postseason run short of the Super Bowl for a seventh consecutive year. Young talent could keep the Bears and Texans in contention over the years to come, though. What Caleb Williams achieved on a miracle touchdown in Sunday's defeat alone is enough to spark optimism for 2026.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Monday

🏀 No. 10 TCU vs. No. 14 Ohio State (W), Noon on Fox

🏀 Bucks at Hawks, 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Sabres at Hurricanes, 1:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Thunder at Cavaliers, 2:30 p.m. on NBC

🏀 No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt (W), 2:30 p.m. on Fox

⚽ AFC Bournemouth at Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏒 Capitals at Avalanche, 4 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Mavericks at Knicks, 5 p.m. on NBC

🏀 No. 23 Notre Dame at No. 1 UConn (W), 5 p.m. on Fox

🏈 CFP National Championship: No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 10 Miami, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Celtics at Pistons, 8 p.m. on NBC

🎾 Australian Open, first round, 11:15 p.m. on ESPN2