Bob Wylie stars as Santa Claus in jolly Cleveland Browns video to ring in the holiday season

One of the greatest services that this year's season of HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns" provided was an introduction to the team's offensive line coach, Bob Wylie.

Wylie is a lot of things -- round; mustachioed; a World War II buff; a staunch hater of stretching; one of the best reality television characters of the past decade.

But now Wylie has one more thing he can add to his resume: Santa Claus. On Monday, the Browns released a holiday video featuring the lovable coach in character as Santa as he trained his trusty gang of linemen reindeer. It was predictably delightful.

According to Wylie's Wikipedia page, he's also a licensed pilot and an amateur magician. It's worth pointing out that Santa could be considered both of these things as well, as his pilots his sleigh around the world on Christmas, and the magic thing probably doesn't need much explanation considering the flying reindeer and chimney thing.

With that in mind, we may not be able to fully rule out the idea that Bob Wylie isn't actually playing Santa Claus, but rather he is Santa Claus.

In any case, things are clearly a bit merrier around Cleveland this Christmas season than we're typically used to. That's because the Browns aren't a complete and utter disaster as we head into the final few weeks of the NFL season. In fact, at 6-7-1, the Browns aren't even the worst team in their own division.

And while that might seem like a pretty low bar to set, this is the Cleveland Browns we're talking about after all. So, with things starting to get better and the future looking relatively bright, it's hard to blame Cleveland for feeling a little more holiday cheer this year.