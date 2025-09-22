Longtime NFL executive and former New England Patriots coach Bobby Grier died over the weekend, his family confirmed. He was 82.

One of Grier's greatest career accomplishments came in his final year with the Patriots. Serving then as the franchise's vice president of player personnel, Grier played an integral role in scouting and eventually drafting Tom Brady.

"Bobby Grier was a man of tremendous integrity," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said. "He broke barriers and built bridges, and his legacy will forever be part of our franchise's history. We are grateful for his years of service and the impact he had on so many people within our organization and across the NFL. My thoughts are with his family and all who are mourning his loss."

Grier coached the New England backfield from 1981-92 after opening his career at the high school and college levels, and he transitioned in 1993 to a front office role. He had served as a scout throughout his coaching tenure and moved into the director of pro scouting position after his time on the sidelines came to an end. Over the next eight years, Grier climbed the ladder and took over football operations and personnel duties.

After the 2000 NFL Draft in which the Patriots selected Brady, Grier left the team and joined the Houston Texans as the associate director of pro scouting and later a senior personnel adviser. He worked for the team through 2016 and joined the Miami Dolphins the following year as a consultant.

Grier was the father of Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and San Jose Sharks general manager and ex-NHL player Mike Grier.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bobby Grier, father of general manager Chris Grier," the Dolphins said. "Bobby was a longtime executive for the Patriots and Texans and a former consultant for the Dolphins. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Grier family."