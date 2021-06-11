Bobby Wagner has starred at linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks for nine seasons, paired with KJ Wright for each of them as the two formed arguably the best linebacker duo in football. Currently, Wright is not on the Seahawks roster as the 31-year-old is still a free agent -- even though head coach Pete Carroll says the "door is still open" for a return.

Wagner doesn't want to see Wright exit Seattle.

"I hope that's not the case, I hope we're able to figure that out and work it out, but it would definitely be different," Wagner said, via the Seahawks website. "Not having him, having a guy like that a playmaker, someone that's really, really productive—especially these last two years, he's been very, very productive.

"It'll be different, but this is a business, and we'll figure out what we need to do. And I'm very, very confident in our group that we have."

If Wright doesn't return to Seattle, Jordyn Brooks would take his spot at outside linebacker. Brooks, the team's first round pick in 2020, started six games and recorded 57 tackles last season. The Seahawks may want to see what they have in Brooks this year instead of using cap space to sign a veteran like Wright.

Wagner and Wright still remain in contact, with Wagner trying to convince the veteran to return to Seattle if he's offered a contract.

"I'm hoping that everything still works out and we're able to get him back," Wagner said. "I think he's a tremendous player, a tremendous person, someone that anyone would love to have on their team, so we'll see what happens.

"I think he's kind of waiting for the right opportunity, and I know he'll get it because he deserves it. To have a guy that's coming off probably one of his best seasons that he's had, it would be shame if he didn't end up on a team that he wanted to be on."