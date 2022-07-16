Earlier this offseason, Bobby Wagner was released as a cap casualty after 10 seasons starring for the Seattle Seahawks -- a stint that included eight Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro selections (six first team and two second team), as well as a Super Bowl and an appearance on the Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team. Less than a month later, Wagner signed a five-year contract with the division rival Los Angeles Rams.

At the King County Boys & Girls Club's 2022 field day in the Seattle area, Wagner spoke on the feelings he has about his transition from Seattle to L.A., and why the Rams were the top team he would want to go to after leaving the only NFL home he had ever known.

"Obviously there are still feelings there [about being released]," Wagner said, per the Seattle Times. "But at the end of the day I have a different perspective. I think my opinion on it would have been different if I ended up somewhere else. But to have the opportunity to go home and play not far from my family. Like I haven't played this close to my family since high school.

"I didn't want to leave Seattle. But if I was going to leave Seattle, home was the next-best thing for me and so being able to be home, like I'm at peace with the situation. But still any competitor is looking forward to going back to the place that you played that they felt like you didn't have nothing left and proving them wrong."

Wagner was born in Los Angeles and went to Colony High School in Ontario, California, which is around 35 miles from Los Angeles. So, he's definitely a hometown kid. He's also excited about the opportunity he has to play for a different style of defense under defensive coordinator Raheem Morris than the one he played in under Pete Carroll in recent seasons.

"I think that I'm in a better position to make plays and I think I'm going to have more opportunities to do some of the things that I was doing early on in my career," Wagner said. "So I think I'm going to surprise everybody but myself."