Happy Wednesday, everyone. We're now just four days away from the culminating showdown of the entire NFL season, which means we've got plenty of headlines to churn through. John Breech is busy with all kinds of onsite work in Phoenix, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the league.

This is the Pick Six Newsletter. Now let's get to it. (And please, do yourself a favor and make sure you're signed up to receive this newsletter every day! You don't want to miss our daily offerings of everything you need to know around the NFL.)

We've got Pete Prisco's Super Bowl pick, positional rankings for the big game, and much more:

1. Today's show: Bold predictions for Super Bowl LVII

John Breech, Tyler Sullivan and Ryan Wilson teamed up with Will Brinson on Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast," live from Phoenix, to review top headlines from around the league and make some bold predictions for Super Bowl Sunday:

Breech believes Patrick Mahomes will throw for more than 400 yards against an Eagles defense that limited the Giants and 49ers to a combined 14 points in the playoffs, becoming just the third player in NFL history to do so.

Sully thinks Jalen Hurts will shatter the quarterback rushing record for a Super Bowl, easily topping 100 yards against a Chiefs "D" more vulnerable against the run. Steve McNair holds the current record, with 64 yards.

Wilson foresees a massive game for Travis Kelce, predicting more than 150 receiving yards for the star tight end.

Catch the full episode (and subscribe for daily NFL talk) right here.

2. Prisco's Super Bowl pick: Mahomes triumphs in shootout

Pete Prisco thinks we're in for a thriller of a championship. But who does he like to actually win it all? Here's a snippet of his forecast for Super Bowl LVII, published straight from Phoenix just days ahead of the big game:

Do you like old school or new wave? That isn't to say Jalen Hurts isn't a good passer, but let's be real, the Eagles offense is predicated on running the football. The Chiefs offense is predicated on Patrick Mahomes. Period. That's what makes Super Bowl LVII so intriguing: two distinct styles on offense with two talented defenses trying to control them.

If Mahomes has time -- even with a bum ankle that he says has improved greatly since he hurt it three weeks a go -- he will pick apart the Eagles secondary. So it basically comes down to the Chiefs offensive line. Can they hold up? Give me the best quarterback in the league on the biggest stage. Mahomes will close out the season with the award trifecta: League MVP, Super Bowl MVP and another ring to add to his first one. The Chiefs dynasty will be in full force come late Sunday evening.

Prediction: Chiefs 33, Eagles 30

3. Position-by-position advantages: Eagles have slight edge

We know the Eagles and Chiefs are the two best teams in the NFL this year. They're the last ones standing, after all. But which one is more talented on paper? We broke it down one position at a time, from quarterback to special teams, and it turns out it's even closer than you might think: more than half of the spots are true stalemates. That includes the coaching matchup:

This is perhaps the most intriguing -- and potentially underrated -- matchup of the game. (Andy) Reid is second to none in terms of innovative offensive designs, especially in the red zone, taking full advantage of his QB's acrobatics. And (Steve) Spagnuolo has proven effective at dialing up the right exotic pressures in the most important contests. But (Nick) Sirianni's probably not getting enough credit for how casually he's implemented league-leading aggression on key downs, tending to trust Hurts and Co. when many coaches, including even Reid, would prefer to punt. (Jonathan) Gannon is a tougher egg to crack, relying more on straight-up front-four pressure than splashy calls, but his unit has done nothing but steamroll opponents under the bright lights. The Chiefs certainly have the all-time edge, and probably warrant more trust, but on paper, Sirianni is also 22-3 in his last 25, including playoffs.



4. Derek Carr to visit Saints: Best 2023 fits for Raiders QB

We're potentially one step closer to Carr finding his next team. The veteran quarterback is still more likely to be released than traded, considering an acquiring team would be on the hook for his pricey contract. But Las Vegas has reportedly permitted Carr to visit the Saints, who are interested in meeting with the Pro Bowler before a potential team-up in 2023. Speaking of possible Carr destinations, we also ranked the best fits for the signal-caller, and another NFC South team topped that list:

1. Panthers

Carolina might -- and probably should -- prefer to take a longer view here, with new coach Frank Reich surely sick of "quick fixes" under center. But for Carr, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better spot. Reich is a known QB whisperer despite juggling countless starters in recent years. He's probably the best coach in their division already. And then there's the rest of the roster, which boasts long-term stars at premium positions, from D.J. Moore (WR) to Brian Burns (DE) to Jaycee Horn (CB). In a wide-open South, and sunny Carolina weather, Carr might enjoy his smoothest ride back to the postseason. The catch, again, is convincing Carolina to match interest.



5. NFL Honors: Predicting winners for all the awards

With NFL Honors coming up on Thursday night, we thought this would be the perfect time to predict all the winners. So, who'll be MVP, Coach of the Year and more? You can check out all of Jordan Dajani's predictions here, and in the meantime, here's why he's going with Geno Smith as Comeback Player of the Year:

There are a few big names up for Comeback Player of the Year such as Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey, but quarterback is the most important position in football, which should help Smith's case. The last four winners of this award all played quarterback. The former backup had a career year in 2022 after being promoted following Russell Wilson's departure. Smith went 9-8 as the starter, completing a league-high 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while guiding Seattle to a surprising playoff berth. At 32 years old, Smith earned his first career Pro Bowl bid, and will likely earn a nice extension this offseason.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Rodgers decision, Super Bowl storylines

Hungry for more headlines? Get your fill right here: