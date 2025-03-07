Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

1. Bold predictions for free agency: Aaron Rodgers lands in AFC West

We've been making predictions all week about what's going to happen in free agency, but we haven't made any BOLD predictions, which is going to change right now, because that's what we're going to do today.

Garrett Podell came up with several bold predictions for free agency, and we're going to check out three of those below.

Garrett has a few more bold predictions

2. AFC matchmaker: One free agent who makes sense for each AFC team

After playing matchmaker in the NFC on Thursday, we're moving on to the AFC.

Tyler Sullivan went through every team in the AFC and came up with one free agent who they should sign, so let's take a look at a few of the names on his list.

Jets: QB Justin Fields. "The Jets are entering a new era with recently hired head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. While there is a clear need for a franchise quarterback, they are not in the best position to draft one at No. 7 overall. On the flip side, it wouldn't make much sense for them to break the bank for old friend Sam Darnold in free agency, either. Signing Fields at a cheaper rate seems to be the most shrewd approach to their quarterback situation."

"The Jets are entering a new era with recently hired head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. While there is a clear need for a franchise quarterback, they are not in the best position to draft one at No. 7 overall. On the flip side, it wouldn't make much sense for them to break the bank for old friend Sam Darnold in free agency, either. Signing Fields at a cheaper rate seems to be the most shrewd approach to their quarterback situation." Patriots: OT Ronnie Stanley. "The Patriots were fortunate to find their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, and now it's time to create a wall in front of him after he was sacked 34 times in 13 games last season. Stanley would come in and immediately provide elite protection at left tackle after allowing just two sacks in 2024."

"The Patriots were fortunate to find their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, and now it's time to create a wall in front of him after he was sacked 34 times in 13 games last season. Stanley would come in and immediately provide elite protection at left tackle after allowing just two sacks in 2024." Bills: OLB Khalil Mack. "The Bills currently don't have a lot of wiggle room from a cap perspective as they are roughly $8.6 million over the cap. Even when they get their books in order, they might not be able to go big-game hunting in free agency. However, that may not preclude them from bringing in a notable name like Khalil Mack. The 34-year-old pass rusher isn't at the peak of his powers at this stage of his career, but he's still more than capable of making an impact off the edge. ... Mack also has ties to the area after playing his college ball at the University of Buffalo, so this could be a homecoming of sorts as he links up with a Super Bowl contender."

Sullivan made one free agent suggestion for all 16 AFC teams

3. Trey Hendrickson requests a trade: Full details and possible landing spots for the Bengals star

At this point, it's starting to feel like we're getting a new trade request EVERY DAY in the NFL, and on Thursday, that request came from Trey Hendrickson, who was given permission to seek a trade by the Bengals.

Here's what you need to know:

Why Hendrickson wants out. The Bengals star wants a new contract. Hendrickson is headed into the final year of a deal that will pay him just $15.8 million in 2025. After leading the NFL in sacks last season with 17.5, Hendrickson wants (and deserves) a substantial raise. Last month, Hendrickson said he wanted the Bengals to give him a raise or trade him, and it appears the Bengals have chosen the second option. Maxx Crosby reset the pass-rushing market this week with a new deal that pays him $35.5 million per year, and there's a good chance Hendrickson's asking price shot up after seeing that deal.

We've got the full story on Hendrickson's trade request

The fact Hendrickson only has one year left on his contract makes him slightly more difficult to trade, because not only does a new team have to give up draft picks to land him, but they also have to give him a new contract that will likely be worth well north of $30 million per year.

So, where might Hendrickson end up? Glad you asked. Cody Benjamin came up with a few landing spots.

Commanders. "The Commanders just worked the phone lines to land Deebo Samuel, but they only surrendered a fifth-round pick to bolster their wide receiver room. They could still use a bona fide pass rusher for Dan Quinn's defense, and they're also still flush with cap space, projected to enter free agency with more than $60 million at their disposal."

"The Commanders just worked the phone lines to land Deebo Samuel, but they only surrendered a fifth-round pick to bolster their wide receiver room. They could still use a bona fide pass rusher for Dan Quinn's defense, and they're also still flush with cap space, projected to enter free agency with more than $60 million at their disposal." Bears. "New Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen also has a history with Hendrickson, serving the same role with the Saints when the pass rusher made a name for himself in New Orleans."

"New Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen also has a history with Hendrickson, serving the same role with the Saints when the pass rusher made a name for himself in New Orleans." Packers. "After dealing Preston Smith during the 2024 season, the Packers could use a proven counterpart for Rashan Gary and the young Lukas Van Ness off the edge. They've also got plenty of money to spend, with more than $46 million in projected 2025 cap space."

Cody came up with five total landing spots

4. Jaguars turn their roster upside down: Details on Jacksonville's wild day

The award for craziest day of the offseason so far definitely goes to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who turned their roster upside down Thursday. Not only did they cut four different players, but they also traded a receiver to a division rival and their starting center retired.

Let's recap the craziness in Jacksonville:

Several key players get cut. The Jaguars said goodbye to tight end Evan Engram, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, cornerback Ronald Darby and returner Devin Duvernay. The most surprising move was the team's decision to cut Engram

The Jaguars said goodbye to tight end Evan Engram, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, cornerback Ronald Darby and returner Devin Duvernay. The most surprising move was the Christian Kirk traded to Texans. It's not often you see a team trade a player to a division rival, but the Jaguars did exactly that Thursday when they decided to ship Kirk off to Houston in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. (And no, you didn't read that wrong: That's a 2026 PICK, not 2025.) There was some speculation that the Jags wanted to trade Kirk before the trade deadline back in October, but that didn't happen because he broke his collarbone. This move makes financial sense for the Jags, who will free up $10.5 million in cap space with the trade. You can read more about the trade here

It's not often you see a team trade a player to a division rival, but the Jaguars did exactly that Thursday when they decided to ship Kirk off to Houston in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. (And no, you didn't read that wrong: That's a 2026 PICK, not 2025.) There was some speculation that the Jags wanted to trade Kirk before the trade deadline back in October, but that didn't happen because he broke his collarbone. This move makes financial sense for the Jags, who will free up $10.5 million in cap space with the trade. You Mitch Morse retires. The Jaguars starting center is calling it quits after 10 seasons in the NFL. Morse officially made the announcement Thursday morning. Morse entered the NFL in 2015 when the Chiefs selected him with a second-round pick in the NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in Kansas City before moving on to Buffalo in 2019. After five years with the Bills, Morse signed with the Jags in 2024 and ended up starting all 17 games for Jacksonville during his lone year with the team.

The Jags now have roughly $60 million in cap space, which means they're now in a spot where they could make a splash in free agency next week.

5. Ranking the worst free agent signings of all-time

There have been some bad free agent signings throughout NFL history. Our own Bryan DeArdo ranked the 10 worst signings ever, and we're going to take a look at the top three on his list:

1. Washington signs Albert Haynesworth (2009). "Washington signed the two-time All-Pro to a seven-year, $100 million contract, but quickly regretted that decision. During his first year in Washington, Haynesworth publicly questioned the coaching staff while failing to produce up to expectations. Conflicts between Haynesworth and the coaching staff continued in 2010, along with his lack of production. Haynesworth was traded to the Patriots in 2011."

2. Falcons sign Kirk Cousins (2024). "Prior to drafting Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons' acquisition of Cousins made sense. Atlanta was 7-10 each of the previous three seasons and appeared to be a quarterback away from making a serious run at the NFC South division title. ... But Cousins immediately struggled in Atlanta, and he never really recovered. He threw a league-high 16 interceptions and was ultimately benched in favor of Penix after 14 games. While the Falcons have already moved on to Penix, they need to figure out what to do with Cousins, who is currently slated to return to the team as an insanely overpaid backup."

3. Giants sign Kenny Golladay (2021). "This is one of the worst free agent acquisitions of all-time for good reason. Golladay was a Pro Bowler with the Lions in 2019, was injured most of the 2020 season, then signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants in 2021. He caught just 43 passes in two seasons with the Giants, who released him last offseason."

DeArdo ranked the 10 worst signings of all-time

6. Extra points: Browns drama continues with Myles Garrett

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.