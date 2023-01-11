Happy Wednesday, everyone. We're officially three days away from the first playoff action of the NFL season. John Breech is taking the day to prepare himself (and stock up on tiger-themed decorations) for the Bengals' Sunday night showdown. So you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.

This is the Pick Six Newsletter. Now let's get to it. (And please, do yourself a favor and make sure you're signed up to receive this newsletter every day! You don't want to miss our daily offerings of everything you need to know around the NFL.)

We've got bold predictions, wild card picks, lots of coaching news, and more:

1. Today's show: Bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend

Getty Images

Ryan Wilson, Tyler Sullivan and John Breech joined Will Brinson on Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to preview every wild card matchup and offer bold predictions for the opening round. Some highlights:

Sully thinks Daniel Jones is primed to go off against the Vikings, predicting the Giants quarterback will top 400 passing yards while leading an upset of Minnesota on the road: "I think the Vikings are ripe to be plucked. They're fool's gold."

Regardless of who's at QB for the Dolphins, Wilson thinks Buffalo will roll, forecasting that Dawson Knox will top Tyreek Hill in both receiving yards and touchdowns in the AFC East rematch.

Breech is betting on a big day for Travis Etienne Jr. in the Jaguars' matchup with the Chargers, suggesting the running back will eclipse 200 yards on the ground as Jacksonville feasts on Brandon Staley's defense.

Catch the entire episode (and subscribe for daily NFL talk) right here.

2. Prisco's playoff picks: Jags edge Chargers, Cowboys down Bucs

Pete Prisco is going into the postseason with his head held high, predicting a clean 6-0 sweep of wild card picks. Here's a sampling of his predictions for all of this weekend's action:

Jaguars 34, Chargers 31: Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence will both be playing in their first playoff game, but I don't think that will matter. The Jaguars dominated the Chargers in blowing them out in Week 3, but this will be a lot closer. Both passing games should have big days, so it should be a shootout. Look for the Jaguars to make one more big play to win it.

Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence will both be playing in their first playoff game, but I don't think that will matter. The Jaguars dominated the Chargers in blowing them out in Week 3, but this will be a lot closer. Both passing games should have big days, so it should be a shootout. Look for the Jaguars to make one more big play to win it. Giants 30, Vikings 28: These two played on Christmas Eve, and the Vikings needed a 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph to win it. The Giants gained 448 yards of offense that day and probably should have won. Now it's a road playoff game, which will be a challenge. Even so, I think Brian Daboll will take advantage of a bad Minnesota defense.

These two played on Christmas Eve, and the Vikings needed a 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph to win it. The Giants gained 448 yards of offense that day and probably should have won. Now it's a road playoff game, which will be a challenge. Even so, I think Brian Daboll will take advantage of a bad Minnesota defense. Cowboys 27, Buccaneers 21: The Cowboys looked awful in losing their finale to the Commanders, but really what were they playing for with the Giants resting players against the Eagles? Nothing. So erase that game, even if Dak Prescott looked bad. It's easy to sit here and say Tom Brady will turn it on in the playoffs. But I don't see it. Not against that Cowboys front.

3. Coaching news: McVay could retire, Commanders fire OC

Getty Images

Here's a look at the latest headlines from the coaching cycle:

4. Lamar Jackson unlikely to play for Ravens vs. Bengals

Baltimore has been without its star quarterback for a month, with Jackson missing five straight games due to a PCL sprain. And all indications are that Jackson will remain sidelined when the team opens the playoffs against Cincinnati. NFL Media reported Wednesday that the QB faces an "uphill battle" to suit up, because his knee just "isn't quite right," even though he's pushing to return. If Jackson is out, backup Tyler Huntley would be in line to start against Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday.

5. Ranking the playoff QBs: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen up top

Getty Images

Every week this season, we've ranked all 32 starting QBs from first to worst. Now, with the postseason around the corner, we've pared down the pecking order to the 14 QBs left on the NFL stage. Here's the rundown entering Super Wild Card Weekend:

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) Josh Allen (Bills) Joe Burrow (Bengals) Jalen Hurts (Eagles) Justin Herbert (Chargers) Tom Brady (Buccaneers) Lamar Jackson (Ravens) Brock Purdy (49ers) Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) Kirk Cousins (Vikings) Dak Prescott (Cowboys) Daniel Jones (Giants) Geno Smith (Seahawks) Skylar Thompson (Dolphins)

Why Mahomes up top, as opposed to Allen or Burrow, his fellow MVP candidates?

We know the Bengals can beat him, but anyone betting against this man going into the postseason needs to check themselves. All year, we've been saying the same thing: Mahomes sets the standard at QB. How else do you explain a 45-TD season registering so quietly? All four years he's been Andy Reid's starter, the Chiefs have advanced to the AFC Championship, and the two times they didn't make the Super Bowl, they took the conference title game to overtime. He's fun. He plays free. He makes last-second adjustments few others can. And he does all of it when it matters most.



6. Extra point: Rodgers rumors, QB market, Roquan extension

Hungry for more headlines? Here are some bonus stories to check out: