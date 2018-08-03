Book claims Tom Brady could have avoided Deflategate suspension if he did one thing

If you didn't get enough of Deflategate the first time around, then you're in luck, because the air-filled NFL controversy is back in the news this week, thanks to a recently released book that offers several new explosive details on the case.

One of the most notable pieces of information from the book, which is titled "12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady's Fight for Redemption," is the fact that Brady almost didn't get suspended. According to an excerpt of the book that was obtained by ABC News, the Patriots quarterback offered to pay a $1 million fine to the NFL if the league agreed not to suspend him. Apparently, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was completely on board with the offer, but before he could accept it, Brady would have to do one thing: Goodell wanted Brady to throw his two equipment guys -- John Jastremski and Jim McNally -- under the bus.

"He demanded that Brady state publicly that former Patriots equipment guys Jastremski and McNally had purposely tampered with footballs, even without his knowledge," authors Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge wrote in their new book.

Goodell's counteroffer was quickly shot down by Brady, who was with NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, and one of his legal representatives when he decided not to accept the commissioner's offer.

"There's no way I'm gonna ruin these guys for something I believe they didn't do," Brady told his legal representative and Smith, according to the book.

In the end, Brady didn't have to pay a fine, but the the Patriots did. On May 11, 2015, the NFL announced that that the Patriots would have to pay a $1 million fine and that Brady would be suspended four games for committing conduct detrimental to the integrity of the league.

The book also notes Deflategate ended up causing some serious tension between Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. After Brady's punishment was announced, he wanted to keep fighting the NFL, but Kraft didn't.

Apparently, Brady became irate after Kraft made the announcement that he would accept the NFL's punishment during a press conference on May 19, 2015.

From the book (via the Athletic):

Kraft's star quarterback Tom Brady watched the news conference along with millions of others on television. He was devastated and angry. Brady grabbed his cell phone and punched in the contact number for DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the National Football League Players Association. "What the fu--?" Brady shouted over the phone."Why am I not getting the support I deserve on this thing?"

Although Kraft accepted his Deflategate penalty, Brady didn't, and he kept fighting. The Patriots quarterback ended up playing the entire 2015 season and didn't end up serving his suspension until 2016, after he finally gave up on his legal fight.

The two authors of the Deflategate book, Sherman and Wedge, apparently had unprecedented access to multiple key individuals while they were researching the book. According to information provided by the publisher, the co-authors were granted access to "Brady himself, his teammates, and his lawyers." The two also had off-the-record talks with Kraft, according to ABC News.

This is the third book that the the two men have written together. The two also wrote "Boston Strong," which was later adapted for film and released as "Patriots Day" in 2017.