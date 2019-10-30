Bosa brothers sweep: Joey, Nick win AFC, NFC Defensive Player of the Week awards in Week 8

It's probably something that Ohio State fans saw coming years ago -- the Bosa brothers are taking over the NFL. On Wednesday morning, it announced that the AFC and NFC Defensive Player of the Week awards had been given to Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers, and Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers.

Joey put together his best performance of the year during Sunday's 17-16 win over the Chicago Bears, racking up seven tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss. In eight games, Joey has recorded 42 combined tackles and seven sacks. He's well on his way to reaching double-digit sack numbers for the third time in four years.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft made an impression on the league in his very first season, winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and then earning his first Pro Bowl bid the following season. He's had to deal with a couple of injuries so far in his young career, but has appeared to be healthy and better than ever over the past few weeks.

Nick, who was selected No. 2 overall earlier this year, really did it all in the 49ers' 51-13 blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He recorded four tackles, three sacks and an interception. He also returned that interception 46 yards, and looked pretty impressive in the open field.

So far this season, Nick has recorded 20 combined tackles and seven sacks. He's well on his way to earning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award like his brother did, and could be a candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The Bosa brothers combined for five sacks on Sunday, which set the record for most sacks recorded by brothers in a day where each earned at least one quarterback takedown, according to NFL.com. T.J. Watt and J.J. Watt previously owned the record, as they tallied four combined sacks in Week 5 last year.