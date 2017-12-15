Bowles: Josh McCown will be 'a player-coach' for the Jets down the stretch

Josh McCown is out for the season after suffering a fractured left hand during last week's loss to the Broncos. Nevertheless, he'll join the team in New Orleans for its Week 15 game. And he won't just be a spectator.

"He'll be a player-coach on the sideline," Jets coach Todd Bowles said Thursday, per ESPN.com. Bowles also said that McCown is already filling that role in practice, giving young quarterbacks Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg advice.

"He's helping them, giving them pointers here and there on what they should look at and what they shouldn't look at," Bowles said. "If he can help, he'll help."

McCown is now 38 years old and, well, he's been around. He's been in the NFL since 2002 and has played for the Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns and Jets. He's made 73 starts and come off the bench to play in 22 other games. He's seen pretty much everything.

Might coaching be in his future for real? McCown doesn't necessarily know what comes next for him.

"You never know," McCown said earlier this week, per Newsday. "You get flooded with emotions of all those things, because you don't know. It's a family decision every year. I don't know what's next. The possibility of something coming to an end, you just don't know. So yeah, it's just emotional, because I love these guys so much, love these coaches and love this organization. It means a lot to me to be here. …

"Just the scope of each year, not wanting to finish this way, and obviously, when you come to this point in your career, each year is so special and precious. You don't want it to end this way. You're thinking through everything, thinking through the game, just thinking through everything. Thinking through 16 years. It's just emotional. I'm very, very thankful. I hate that it went this way, but I'm just so thankful that I got to be a part of this."

Considering his play this season, it would not be a surprise if the Jets brought McCown back for another go-round. If he doesn't experience the same level of success, however, coaching could come after that.