Bradley Chubb has been one of the few bright spots for the Miami Dolphins during the 2025 NFL season. At 1-5, the AFC East club probably doesn't stand much of a chance of resurging for a playoff run. But the defense has gotten some vintage performances from Chubb one year after the longtime pass rusher missed a full season due to injury; he leads the unit with four sacks in six games.

Now it might be time for Chubb to take his quarterback-chasing talents elsewhere. Why, you say? Wouldn't the Dolphins be especially motivated to keep him in town, given their widespread struggles on both sides of the ball? Isn't he one of the few reliable talents still left on a franchise that's already facing big-picture questions? The trouble is, he might be more valuable to Miami as a trade chip than a long-term building block, considering he's approaching 30 with a contract set to pay him more than $30 million in 2026.

Where, exactly, might Chubb be headed if the Dolphins look to sell him ahead of the in-season deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 4? Here are some potential landing spots:

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are already paying top dollar to Josh Hines-Allen off the edge, and their defense ranks in the top 10 in terms of points allowed per game. Jacksonville ranks in the bottom five in sacks, however, logging just eight quarterback takedowns in the first six games. Chubb might like to stay in-state with a Florida relocation, and this swap might mean an actual chance at a division title and playoff run. New Jags general manager James Gladstone has shown an interest in splashy gambles (see: Travis Hunter deal), so this kind of upgrade could be par for the course.

Philadelphia Eagles

Vic Fangio maximized the talent at his disposal in the Eagles' 2024 Super Bowl run. His current pass rushing outfit leaves a lot to be desired, however, with Nolan Smith Jr. banged up and veteran bargains like Azeez Ojulari and Joshua Uche hurting for sacks. Chubb isn't a spring chicken, so general manager Howie Roseman might be unwilling to part with a premium pick for such a short-term gamble. Still, Chubb is a Pro Bowl-caliber talent who also has experience playing under Fangio from their time with the Denver Broncos. Adding him might provide just the kind of spark the Birds need.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have gotten occasionally decent push from Bryce Huff off the edge, but Robert Saleh's unit is otherwise in danger of depletion: With both Nick Bosa and Fred Warner lost for the year due to injury, San Francisco could sorely use some front-seven reinforcements. Chubb has been more of a standard 3-4 outside linebacker for much of his career, but pocket disruption is pocket disruption, and his veteran force could help preserve the 49ers' physicality in the trenches for the stretch run. They might really need the "D" if the offense can't stay healthy, too.