Brady, Gronk video: Teammates co-star again on Instagram, Gronk will take time to consider retirement

The New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions once again. The Pats defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday by a score of 13-3, capturing their sixth title of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era.

For the New England offense, the biggest play of the game was was a slot fade from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski, the team's third consecutive completion out of an empty-back set and one that set them up with first and goal from the 1-yard line.

After the game, naturally, Brady and Gronk went back on Instagram to record a cryptic video of themselves making ridiculous faces with a hip-hop track playing in the background. After the AFC title game, it was P. Diddy's "Bad Boys For Life." This time, they went with Eminem's "Guess Who's Back?"

You can read the song choice in a number of ways. "Guess Who's Back" could be about the Patriots being back in the "Super Bowl Champions" role. Or -- hear me out -- it could be about Brady and Gronkowski coming back for yet another season in 2019. Brady maintained during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson that he does not plan on retiring, but Gronk is another story.

At the podium after the game, Gronk said he won't be making his own decision for a little while. "You know, I haven't thought about that decision at all. Tonight's the night to celebrate with my team and in the future, that will ... you know, that will be decided in a few weeks or so," he told assembled media.

Gronkowski heavily considered retirement last offseason but ultimately decided to return for another year. This was his ninth NFL season and throughout the year he struggled with various injuries and largely did not look like his typical dominant self. He reached back into the reserves for massive performances in the AFC title game and the Super Bowl, though, so if he decides to hang up his spikes for good, it'll have been a fitting way to go out.