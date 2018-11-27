Brady Quinn explains why Baker Mayfield is right to be mad at Hue Jackson for coaching Bengals

Sunday featured the Browns stomping the Bengals in Week 11 and a bunch of shade being thrown from Baker Mayfield and Browns players to Hue Jackson. It trickled over into the public discourse when people started criticizing Mayfield for his actions.

On Tuesday's Pick Six Podcast -- it's a great daily NFL show you should subscribe -- CBS Sports HQ's Brady Quinn joined me to break down anything and everything under the sun, including the Mayfield situation. And Brady, a former NFL quarterback himself, believes Baker is completely in the right.

"Here's my issue with it: when you're a player, you look at your coaches, whether or not people want to identify them as this, they're leaders. They are leaders of men. So when you're up there asking them to play for you, talking about what you want to accomplish as a team, as a goal," Quinn said. "And this is a guy who is probably talking to Baker Mayfield about what he need to improve upon as a young player, a young man, all that stuff.

"When this guy is preaching all that stuff to you and then two weeks later is across the field from you, in your opponent's garb, with a headset on, trying to beat you, there are gonna be two of these opportunities in the year? You've got to be kidding me."

Jackson spent multiple years trying to turn the Browns around (watch the Browns take on the Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free) and spent all that time acting like anything that went wrong with the Browns wasn't his fault. Yet again, he ignored the optics.

"The optics of it look bad, it's incredibly disloyal. It seems like it's disingenuous. Anything you want to think about it -- it would just strike me as wrong. I can only look at it from this standpoint -- if I was in Hue Jackson's shoes and I was a mentor and a leader to all these men. I would not want to be standing on the sideline, going up against them this season," Quinn continued. "It's not like he's hurting for money. He's obviously still getting paid by the Browns. Go up in the booth. Get off the sideline, off the field, so you don't have the optics that looks so bad."

