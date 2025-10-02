Bad luck would be better than the luck the New York Jets have had through four games. In addition to their 0-4 start, the Jets have placed second-year running back Braelon Allen on injured reserve after he sustained a knee injury in Monday night's loss to the Dolphins.

In a corresponding move, the Jets have signed veteran running back Khalil Herbert, who was recently waived by the Seahawks. A five-year veteran, the 27-year-old Herbert averaged a solid 4.8 yards per carry during his first four seasons in the NFL. In 2022, he rushed for a career-high 731 yards for the Bears, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Allen was injured on a kickoff return late in the second quarter and quickly ruled out. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday Allen suffered an MCL sprain that would "likely" land him on injured reserve.

Allen rushed for 26 yards on four carries prior to getting injured. He also committed a costly fumble deep in Dolphins territory that short-circuited the Jets' 12-play, 82-yard opening drive.

Allen, a 2024 fourth-round pick, has rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries this season. As a rookie, Allen had 334 yards rushing and two touchdowns while averaging 3.6 yards per carry. He also caught 19 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.

With Allen out, the Jets' running game will now be spearheaded by quarterback Justin Fields and running backs Breece Hall, Herbert and Isaiah Davis. Hall currently leads the Jets with 238 yards rushing, while Fields leads the team with three touchdowns on the ground. Davis had five total touches for 27 yards during Monday night's loss to the Dolphins.

The Jets are hoping to get their first win of the season Sunday against the Cowboys, who will come to New York with a 1-2-1 record.