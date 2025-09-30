The New York Jets' rocky first half against the Miami Dolphins included running back Braelon Allen exiting the game early with a knee injury.

Allen was injured on a kickoff return late in the second quarter and quickly ruled out. Allen had run for 26 yards on four carries prior to getting injured. He also committed a costly fumble deep in Dolphins territory that short-circuited the Jets' 12-play, 82-yard opening drive.

Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Allen suffered an MCL sprain that will "likely" land him on injured reserve, though Allen may receive additional medical opinions.

Allen, a 2024 fourth-round pick, wasn't the only Jets player that struggled to protect the ball in the first half. His quarterback, Justin Fields, put the ball on the ground late in the second quarter after taking a sack. The fumbles were the first forced turnovers by Miami's defense this season.

As a rookie, Allen ran for 334 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 3.6 yards per carry. He also caught 19 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. Allen ran for 50 yards and a score on 14 carries in New York's first three games of the 2025 season.

With Allen out, the Jets' running game will now be spearheaded by Fields and Breece Hall. Hall had seven carries for 53 yards in the first half, while Fields picked up 30 yards on four carries. Isaiah Davis was the only other Jets player who carried the ball in the first half.

The turnovers contributed to the Dolphins taking a 10-3 halftime lead over the Jets in a matchup of two winless teams.