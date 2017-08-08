Branden Albert reportedly wants to unretire but Jaguars may not want him back

Jaguars left tackle Branden Albert abruptly announced last week he was retiring after nine NFL seasons. This is not an uncommon occurrence, especially given the brutal nature of the game and the length of Albert's career.

What is uncommon, however, is that after a few days thinking about it, Albert reportedly wants to unretire, according to ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco. But there's more to it than informing the team you still want to play. Albert didn't travel with the team to New England for joint practices with the Patriots, and DiRocco reports that the Jags are unlikely to welcome him back.

Albert, 32, has a base salary of $8.9 million for the season. He was a member of the Jaguars for just five months after being traded by the Dolphins in March for a conditional 2018 seventh-rounder (Albert has to appear in three games next season), but didn't take part in the Jags' offseason program because he was looking for a new deal. But Jacksonville drafted Cam Robinson with its second-round pick and Albert was expected to battle the rookie for playing time in 2017.

That ship appears to have sailed and now Albert's future -- at least in Jacksonville -- is uncertain.