The New Orleans Saints have agreed to release veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to multiple reports. With New Orleans firmly in rebuilding mode and the 32-year-old Cooks potentially looking for a more impactful role on a more competitive team, this move serves as an easy break for both parties.

It's also nothing new for Cooks, who has been on five different teams throughout his 12-year career -- though this is the first time he's been released. This season, Cooks had 19 receptions for 165 yards in 10 games (three starts) for the Saints, who will get a better look at younger receivers such as Devaughn Vele, Mason Tipton alongside standout Chris Olave down the stretch. New Orleans is 2-8, starting rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough at quarterback and in the clear early stages of a teardown and rebuild on both sides of the roster. New Orleans traded away Rashid Shaheed and Trevor Penning at the trade deadline.

Cooks could be an intriguing candidate for teams in the playoff mix. Though his production is down this year and has been down for several seasons, he could still mix in as a speedy and reliable (one drop over the past three years) depth option with plenty of postseason experience for a receiver-needy team. These five teams could fit the bill.

The easiest connection to make here is Buffalo. The Bills enter their Week 12 "Thursday Night Football" matchup without wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Mecole Hardman and tight end Dalton Kincaid. Buffalo also recently made Keon Coleman inactive for being late to meetings ahead of its Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coleman, Josh Palmer, Khalil Shakir, Tyrell Shavers and Elijah Moore are in line to be Josh Allen's only available receivers in Week 12.

Buffalo has been willing to take chances on later-career wideouts midseason, including Amari Cooper last year and Hardman this year. Perhaps, given the injuries, inconsistencies and other issues at the position, the Bills would consider bringing Cooks into the mix.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has similarly been hit hard by receiver injuries. Mike Evans (collarbone) is out until at least the final weeks of the season, Chris Godwin (fibula) hasn't played since Week 5, and Jalen McMillan (neck) hasn't played since a scary fall in the preseason. The Buccaneers have relied on rookies Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson and veteran Sterling Shepard for most of the last few months.

Cooks could fit the Shepard mode in terms of an undersized veteran, but he could also add some downfield presence as well. Tampa Bay has lost three of four and suddenly finds itself just a half-game up on the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South. It could be worth kicking the tires.

The Steelers have needed a secondary receiver all year. Austin and Roman Wilson, the younger options, haven't filled that void. Perhaps a veteran like Cooks -- the type of player Mike Tomlin tends to give the benefit of the doubt -- could be of use.

Reunion time! Cooks played for Sean McVay's Rams in 2018 and 2019, and more than half a decade later, he could prove a helpful addition for another ring-chasing McVay team. Los Angeles has two tremendous receivers in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but the returns have been disappointing further down the depth chart. Tutu Atwell is on IR and Jordan Whittington has 13 catches in 10 games. The Rams lean heavily into formations with three tight ends, but McVay could want more formational flexibility and more reliability from his depth receivers. Cooks could provide that.

Could a different reunion be in the works? Cooks played for the Patriots in 2017, and Mike Vrabel is plenty familiar with Cooks' time with the Houston Texans, when Vrabel was coaching the AFC South-rival Tennessee Titans. New England's offense is soaring thanks to Drake Maye making a huge leap and a vastly upgraded supporting cast led by Stefon Diggs. Mack Hollins provides size and physicality, Kayshon Boutte is a speedy downfield threat, and DeMario Douglas is a crafty slot option.

But Boutte has battled a hamstring injury recently, and rookie Kyle Williams hasn't quite made the early impact the Patriots may have hoped for with just three receptions. The Patriots have arrived earlier than expected, and perhaps a veteran option in the room could help down the stretch and into the postseason.