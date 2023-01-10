Brandin Cooks has seen three different head coaches in his three years with the Houston Texans. He has no plans to see a fourth.

Just a day after a rough season ended for Cooks and the Texans, the six-time, 1,000-yard receiver reiterated his desire to be traded out of Houston. Cooks wanted to be traded from the Texans prior to the trade deadline, but Houston couldn't find a trade partner thanks to its steep asking price.

"I'm not looking at it as far as being a part of a rebuild, however that looks," Cooks said, via ESPN. "That's why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and to see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan."

After consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with instability at quarterback, Cooks finished with 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns. Those were the lowest totals for Cooks since the 2019 season, the year before he was traded to Houston.

Cooks was frustrated with the organization after not being dealt by the deadline, sitting out a game for personal reasons. He signed a two-year, $39.7 million contract prior to the season which kicks in next season. Cooks will earn a base salary of $18 million for 2023 and $13 million in 2024.

Entering his age-30 season, Cooks wants an opportunity to compete -- and the Texans have just 11 wins while starting five different quarterbacks since his arrival. With a weak wide receiver market in free agency, Cooks may be in high demand for a team looking to get a top wideout for its young quarterback.

Houston may receive its steep asking price after all.