The potential availability of San Francisco 49ers pass catchers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk has been a rampant storyline ahead of and throughout the 2024 NFL Draft. CBS Sports' Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that the 49ers have held preliminary discussions about trading either Aiyuk or Samuel. The franchise used the No. 31 overall selection on Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

General manager John Lynch did not deny that the team had explored the possibility.

"Never close the door on a trade. I mean, we will always listen and we have. But we like our group as it stands," Lynch said.

Potential landing spots

The Jets used their first-round selection on Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, which gives them depth at a critical position of need. It is not difficult to envision the Jets attempting to add Aiyuk or Samuel as they push all of their chips into the middle of the table. The roster currently has Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams, who missed most of the 2023 season due to injury, as primary outlets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Head coach Robert Saleh came from San Francisco, so there is familiarity between the two organizations.

New England has been searching high and low for toys to give its presumptive incoming rookie quarterback. The Patriots were a suitor for Calvin Ridley before the Titans were left holding the winning ticket in that sweepstakes. The franchise has lacked a consistent playmaker at the position for several years despite efforts in free agency. Now that they have picked North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, the franchise needs to add weapons for him.

Los Angeles has a lot of needs. The Chargers have already lost Mike Williams and Keenan Allen from last year's roster so giving Justin Herbert another weapon is important. The Chargers used their first round selection on Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, which opens the door for them to potentially explore a trade for Aiyuk, Samuel.

New Orleans took Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga in the first round but they could still use another weapon to pair with Chris Olave. The acquisition of Aiyuk or Samuel would be a fun pairing with Chris Olave. The only question is whether or not the Saints are able to work their magic with the accounting. Can they fit either into the budget for this season?

Buffalo had opportunities to take a wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft but elected to trade down out of that pick. With a night to sleep on their options, could they be more aggressive in pursuing either Aiyuk or Samuel? Josh Allen needs help if they are to get to the Super Bowl.