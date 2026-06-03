Brandon Aiyuk's 49ers future looks even murkier after arrest warrant issued

An arrest warrant has been issued for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on a misdemeanor speeding charge by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, the latest offseason abnormality involving the estranged pass-catcher. The warrant followed Aiyuk's December YouTube video showing him breaking the speed limit on Tasman Drive in his Cadillac near Levi's Stadium, according to ESPN.

Aiyuk deleted the video, and now when you go to the web page, there's a message explaining the situation.

"Sorry ya'll, my car content won't come with speeding anymore," Aiyuk wrote. "Was praying with my son tonight and wouldn't want anybody else to miss out on an opportunity to do the same with their loved ones! My apologies."

Aiyuk hasn't played since the 2024 season after tearing his ACL, MCL and meniscus. He voided nearly $27 million in guarantees for 2026 after the franchise placed him on the reserve/left squad list for refusing to participate in rehab sessions for his surgically repaired knee.

Since June 1 has passed, the 49ers have options with Aiyuk, who will be traded or released without much of a financial burden from the team. The rest of the dead money on Aiyuk's contract can be paid over the next two seasons, but the 49ers would reportedly save around $20 million of cap space if he's released.

Soured relationship with Aiyuk

Aiyuk's situation went from uncomfortable to seemingly unsalvageable after his 2024 injury, forcing San Francisco's leadership to move on. General manager John Lynch said in January that the wide receiver had "played his last snap" for the franchise despite his four-year, $120 million contract extension signed in 2024.

"It takes a lot of things to get a contract voided," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said last season when Aiyuk's guarantees were squashed. "I've never dealt with that in my career and been in any building that's had that."

The 49ers aggressively prepared for life without him. San Francisco signed Mike Evans and Christian Kirk in free agency, drafted De'Zhaun Stribling in the second round and welcomed back third-year pro Ricky Pearsall.

Lynch said after the draft that Aiyuk was available for trade, but so far, no takers.

"Give us a call. I think it's the prudent thing to do," Lynch said. "He's an extremely talented player. He's been an extremely effective player in our league. The situation didn't work itself out here. That's not to say it can't be rekindled somewhere else. And we'd be happy to do something with anyone if the opportunity presented itself."

What's next for Aiyuk?

San Francisco has positioned itself to move on from Aiyuk, once a difference-maker on the outside with 20 touchdown receptions over his first four seasons in the NFC West. His contract, injury history and uncertain standing within the organization have seemingly complicated trade talks.

Is Aiyuk healthy? Is he fully committed to playing for another franchise with maximum?

Aiyuk previously requested a trade to the Washington Commanders in 2024, but that never materialized prior to his re-signing. Part of that yearning stemmed from Aiyuk's relationship with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, a college teammate at Arizona State.

"There's a quarterback right there," Aiyuk said at the time, referencing Daniels. "I'm thinking about what I can do with him. I'm thinking about, if the Niners don't want me to come back to play with them, I'm thinking about what I can do. I know what I can do."

The talent has never been the question for a former first-rounder with two 1,000-yard seasons to his credit, including his 75-catch campaign in 2023 when he averaged 17.9 yards per reception and helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl. Almost three years removed from having a significant on-field impact, along with lingering questions from teammates, those are the underlying issues affecting his potential value elsewhere.