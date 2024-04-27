The potential availability of San Francisco 49ers pass catchers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk has been a rampant storyline ahead of and throughout the 2024 NFL Draft. CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson reported before the draft that the 49ers have held preliminary discussions about trading either Aiyuk or Samuel.

Meanwhile, the 49ers used the 31st overall selection on Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Niners general manager John Lynch did not deny the team had explored the possibility Thursday night. "Never close the door on a trade. I mean, we will always listen and we have. But we like our group as it stands," Lynch said.

Late in Day 2 of the draft, the team became more rigid in its stance. "We didn't entertain any of that today (Friday). We're happy with our wide receiver group. Actually, more than happy. We're thrilled with it. And thrilled to add Ricky to it to make it stronger," Lynch said, via 49ers beat writer Cam Inman.

In the event there is a material change, here are some of the teams that may have interest.

Potential landing spots

New England has been searching high and low for toys to give its presumptive incoming rookie quarterback. The Patriots were a suitor for Calvin Ridley before the Titans were left holding the winning ticket in that sweepstakes. The franchise has lacked a consistent playmaker at the position for several years despite efforts in free agency. Now that they have picked North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, the franchise needs to add weapons for him.

Los Angeles has a lot of needs. The Chargers have already lost Mike Williams and Keenan Allen from last year's roster so giving Justin Herbert another weapon is important. The Chargers used their first round selection on Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, which opens the door for them to potentially explore a trade for Aiyuk, Samuel.

New Orleans took Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga in the first round but they could still use another weapon to pair with Chris Olave. The acquisition of Aiyuk or Samuel would be a fun pairing with Chris Olave. The only question is whether or not the Saints are able to work their magic with the accounting. Can they fit either into the budget for this season?

The Jets used their first-round selection on Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, which gives them depth at a critical position of need. They also added wide receiver Malachi Corley in Round 3, giving them a gadget-type weapon who is dangerous with the ball in his hands -- similar to Samuel.

Still, it is not difficult to envision the Jets attempting to add a veteran like Aiyuk, as they push all of their chips into the middle of the table. The roster currently has Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams, who missed most of the 2023 season due to injury, as primary outlets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Head coach Robert Saleh came from San Francisco, so there is familiarity between the two organizations.

Pittsburgh has two new quarterbacks on their roster: Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The roster has little more at the wide receiver position than George Pickens. Although the Steelers may not be a fit for Tee Higgins because it is within the division, Aiyuk and Samuel make a lot of sense as the franchise works to upgrade that room.