San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is taking the steps necessary to return to the field. This week, ESPN reported he had hired agent Drew Rosenhaus to represent him, and now, he has reportedly turned in paperwork filing to be reinstated. Adam Schefter says Aiyuk will report to the 49ers' facilities on Friday.

"Brandon is healthy and ready to get back on the field," Rosenhaus said.

If Aiyuk is reinstated, the 49ers could trade or release him. General manager John Lynch said 10 months ago it was safe to say the wide receiver had played his last snap for the 49ers. The franchise would like to pick up some compensation in parting ways with their two-year-old headache, but it remains to be seen if any team would offer anything for him. ESPN reported that if Aiyuk is reinstated, the most likely outcome is the franchise releasing him.

This strange saga began when Aiyuk tore his ACL in October 2024. He was placed on the PUP list prior to the 2025 season as he continued to rehab, but 13 months after his injury, it was reported that the 49ers had voided the $27 million of 2026 salary guarantees in his contract. Aiyuk apparently had not been checking in with the team, sticking to his rehab schedule or doing what his contract required of him. Aiyuk was placed on the reserve/left squad list in December.

Aiyuk spent this past offseason taking shots at the 49ers on social media, and acting as if he were going to reunite with his college quarterback in Jayden Daniels and sign with the Washington Commanders. However, the 49ers still owned his rights, so Aiyuk had to file for reinstatement and then be acquired via trade if his Washington dream were to come true. Aiyuk refused to complete these steps in the offseason, but now, he's playing ball.

Aiyuk established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in 2023, as he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on the way to Super Bowl LVIII. His 3.1 yards per route run that year ranked No. 3 behind Tyreek Hill and Nico Collins, and his 81.3% of receptions going for a first down or a touchdown ranked first in the NFL.

The offseason following the Super Bowl appearance, Aiyuk orchestrated a "hold-in" during training camp, which eventually led to the four-year, $120 million extension he was after. That 2024 season, Aiyuk reached 50 yards receiving in just one of the seven games he played in before tearing his ACL.