The San Francisco 49ers lost their Super Bowl rematch to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 28-18, but they may have lost a lot more than just their fourth game of the season. Following the loss, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters the team is worried star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL. Aiyuk will undergo more tests to confirm.

Aiyuk suffered what appeared to be a right knee injury shortly before halftime in Week 7. After catching a pass for a gain of 15 yards, Aiyuk was crunched between Chamarri Conner and Trent McDuffie. He remained on the turf for a short time while being attended to by trainers.

Aiyuk eventually got up and limped off the field under his own power, but he was carted to the locker room at halftime. The 49ers officially ruled him out at the start of the second half.

Aiyuk caught two passes for 23 yards before suffering his injury. The All-Pro pass catcher was a major headline this offseason, as he orchestrated a holdout before ultimately signing a new four-year, $120 million contract with San Francisco.

Aiyuk recorded 23 receptions for 351 yards and zero touchdowns in the first six games of the season, but did have a 147-yard outing against the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago. However, it appears his season may be over.