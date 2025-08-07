It's becoming more and more likely that the San Francisco 49ers could be without one of their top playmakers when the regular season gets underway. During an appearance on KNBR's "The Murph & Markus Show" on Thursday, 49ers general manager John Lynch revealed that he "doesn't think" star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will be ready for the team's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 7.

"There's just steps that you have to continue to hit and I'll continue to say that Brandon is doing well in his rehab," Lynch said. "Do we have an exact date right now? No. I don't think it'll be Week 1, but hopefully I'm surprised. We want him fully healthy. He had a significant injury, so you have to do a significant rehab."

Aiyuk was placed on the physically unable to perform list when training camp opened last month. The former first-round pick is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 season.

If Aiyuk starts the regular season on the PUP list, he'd be required to miss at least four games.

When training camp began, Lynch stated the team was "encouraged" by Aiyuk's recovery but didn't provide a date for a potential return to the field. The status quo has remained the same as far as a timeline goes.

Aiyuk -- who signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension prior to the 2024 season -- recorded 25 receptions for 347 yards (no touchdowns) in seven games before going down for the remainder of the season. That came after Aiyuk tallied arguably the best season of his NFL career with 75 catches for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, while earning All-Pro honors.

The 49ers have had multiple injuries to their wide receiver core throughout the opening two weeks of training camp. Jauan Jennings, who is searching for a new contract, is also nursing a calf injury that has kept him sidelined for the past few days.

Meanwhile, 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall began training camp on the PUP list, but has since returned in impressive fashion in recent days.

If Aiyuk is unable to play to start off the season, quarterback Brock Purdy will have to lean on Jennings and Pearsall along with star tight end George Kittle in the team's passing attack.