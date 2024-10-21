The San Francisco 49ers lost their Super Bowl rematch to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 28-18, and they have also reportedly lost their WR1 for the rest of the 2024 season. As first reported by Fox Sports, tests revealed Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Chiefs. NFL Media reports that Aiyuk has a torn ACL and MCL, and there may be other damage as well.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Sunday night the team was worried Aiyuk had torn his ACL. Following a 15-yard reception in the second quarter, Aiyuk was crunched between Chiefs defenders Chamarri Conner and Trent McDuffie. He remained on the turf for a short time while being attended to by trainers.

Aiyuk eventually got up and limped off the field under his own power, but he was then carted to the locker room at halftime. The 49ers officially ruled him out at the start of the second half.

Aiyuk caught two passes for 23 yards before suffering his injury. The All-Pro pass catcher was a major headline this offseason, as he orchestrated a holdout before ultimately signing a new four-year, $120 million contract with San Francisco.

Aiyuk recorded 23 receptions for 351 yards and zero touchdowns in the first six games of the season, but did have a 147-yard outing against the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago. However, his season is now over.

Rookie first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, who made his NFL debut on Sunday, will likely step up in Aiyuk's absence, as will veterans Jauan Jennings and Chris Conley.