Brandon Aiyuk is up for grabs after the San Francisco 49ers released Aiyuk on Monday, ending the duo's tumultuous relationship.

The NFL granted San Francisco a two-week roster spot exemption when the league reinstated him on Nov. 9, but with that exemption ending on Monday, the 49ers moved on. Aiyuk hasn't played in a game since his 2024 torn ACL and MCL, which means he never played a snap on his four-year, $120 million extension he signed right before the start of that season. That contract possesses a $40.5 million cap hit for 2027, so any team that wishes to acquire him will likely allow him to clear waivers first before signing him. The last full season Aiyuk played, San Francisco won the NFC and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of the Super Bowl, with him playing like one of the league's best pass catchers.

Brandon Aiyuk, 2023 season

NFL rank Receiving yards 1,342 7th 100-yard receiving games 7 T-4th Yards per reception 17.9 2nd Rate of catches for a first down or a touchdown 81.3% 1st Yards per route run 3.1 2nd

* The 2023 season was Aiyuk's last fully healthy season played

So which teams could be interested in the 28-year-old's services?

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are the obvious landing spot. He has previously openly campaigned to join because of his connection with Jayden Daniels. They played together at Arizona State in 2019, Aiyuk's senior year and Daniels' freshman year, and Aiyuk racked up 1,192 yards receiving and eight touchdowns on 65 catches during their 12 games together.

Washington also has a glaring need at wide receiver. Terry McLaurin went down with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, and veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is on a one-year contract, is the only player with more than two receiving touchdowns, six, on the Commanders this season. Aiyuk might behave himself for Daniels in Washington.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) are clinging to the AFC's No. 7 seed, the third and final wildcard spot, after consecutive losses. They face-planted against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Pittsburgh needs more offensive firepower ASAP. Aaron Rodgers would likely welcome all the help he can get, especially after hot-headed wide receiver DK Metcalf got himself ejected on Sunday. Metcalf and Aiyuk would be a handful, but Rodgers is one of the few quarterbacks who has the skins on the wall to get them in check.

Los Angeles Rams

If Aiyuk really wanted to stick it to the 49ers, joining the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams would be one way to do it. The Rams are on the cusp of the NFC's No. 7 seed, but it will be a slog for them to actually reach the playoffs without their best two wide receivers available. Puka Nacua is expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season after undergoing surgery for an MCL injury in his knee. Davante Adams, who led the league with 14 receiving touchdowns in 2025, is still sidelined with a hamstring injury that could have him out for a few more weeks.

That means quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has only been around league average this season with the No. 15 passer rating (92.8) and No. 13 expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.08), needs to rediscover his 2025 NFL MVP form ASAP. Having Aiyuk could help expedite that process.

New England Patriots

There's a chance Drake Maye doesn't return to action this season because of the fibula injury he suffered in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. However, the Patriots (5-5) are just a game out of the AFC playoff picture. Blockbuster trade acquisition A.J. Brown has been a bust so far, and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) is on injured reserve. If Mike Vrabel wants to do everything he can to make sure the defending AFC champs don't miss out on the 2026 postseason, signing Aiyuk could make some sense.