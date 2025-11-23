Brandon Aiyuk hasn't suited up for the San Francisco 49ers in over a year, and his future with the franchise took a major turn recently.

According to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the 49ers voided Aiyuk's guaranteed money for the 2026 season during training camp, citing the wide receiver did not meet the requirements of his four-year, $120 million contract extension signed in August 2024.

Saturday, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the team had voided the guarantees.

"It takes a lot of things to get a contract voided," Shanahan said. "I've never dealt with that in my career and been in any building that's had that. It was unusual. But that's stuff that I can't get into right now."

Aiyuk tore his ACL in Week 7 of last season. He has not been ruled out for this season, but the recent reports on his contractual changes certainly put his future in San Francisco in doubt.

Still, Aiyuk is only 27 years old and just two years removed from a 1,342-yard, seven-touchdown 2023 season that earned him second-team All-Pro honors. As such, he'd be an intriguing -- and potentially quite popular -- free agent if he is indeed one in the 2026 offseason. Here are some potential suitors.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders speaks before first NFL start: 'I'm who they been lookin' for' Jordan Dajani

The Commanders are enduring a disappointing 2025 season after breaking through for an NFC Championship Game berth in 2024, but there are plenty of connections here. Aiyuk played his college football at Arizona State, where he was current Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' teammate. In fact, last summer, Aiyuk and Daniels talked during Aiyuk's contract dispute. Furthermore, Washington GM Adam Peters used to be in San Francisco.

The Commanders' lack of wide receiver depth has been on display this season as Terry McLaurin has dealt with a quad injury. Deebo Samuel -- a former 49er -- is in the final year of his deal. Washington is projected to have ample salary cap room and could look to add a wide receiver opposite McLaurin to bounce back in 2026.

The Bills have struggled to find a top wide receiver to pair with Josh Allen ever since they traded Stefon Diggs after the 2023 season. Last year's second-round pick, Keon Coleman, has been a healthy scratch each of the last two weeks, and in Week 12's loss to the Texans, no Buffalo wide receiver could do much downfield.

The Bills are very much in their Super Bowl window, and Aiyuk could be a strong fit in what has been a major team need.

No matter who is playing quarterback for Pittsburgh -- a seemingly annual question ever since Ben Roethlisberger departed -- wide receiver is a significant need. The Steelers traded for and extended DK Metcalf this offseason, but opposite him, it's been a mishmash of younger players who haven't delivered.

The Steelers were reportedly interested in acquiring Aiyuk during the 2024 offseason. Perhaps two offseasons later, they could make it work.

New GM James Gladstone certainly hasn't been shy, and beyond Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter -- whose rookie season ended with a knee injury and whose position remains up in the air -- the rest of Jacksonville's wide receivers are scheduled to be free agents.

Aiyuk and Thomas Jr. could form a promising outside wide receiver group, and given Gladstone's willingness to make bold moves to improve Trevor Lawrence's surroundings, Aiyuk could be a fit.

The non-playoff contenders

Several teams who don't project to be playoff contenders in 2026 could also be suitors. That includes ...