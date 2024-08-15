Brandon Aiyuk is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Yet will that remain the case? And what has Aiyuk been up to as of late, besides failing to resolve contract differences with both the 49ers and reported trade suitors? We've got you covered here with the latest on the wide receiver's situation:

Aiyuk seen watching 49ers practice

Amid his ongoing "hold-in" at training camp, where the All-Pro has sometimes attended but not yet participated in practice, Aiyuk could be seen observing drills in 49ers colors on Wednesday. Not only that, but the wideout interacted with teammates and general manager John Lynch, weeks after his on-field exchange with Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan prompted all kinds of social media speculation. Although it could mean little in terms of his future, Aiyuk's presence only increases any optimism he's staying put in San Francisco.

Steelers deal already in place?

The one team reportedly still in a position to acquire Aiyuk via trade: the Pittsburgh Steelers, who've already secured San Francisco's seal of approval on the "parameters" of a deal, per ESPN. Aiyuk openly identified the Steelers as a preferred landing spot when addressing trade rumors early this offseason. The only reason he isn't already wearing black and yellow, according to multiple reports: He and the 49ers won't fully give up on each other.

What's next?

As they've indicated all offseason, the 49ers don't want to deal Aiyuk, per ESPN, after leaning heavily on the former first-round draft pick during their 2023 Super Bowl bid. They simply haven't yet been willing to meet Aiyuk's apparent price point in the wake of an escalating wide receiver market that saw six different players cash in on new deals averaging at least $24 million per year this offseason.

Aiyuk, on the other hand, has played hardball by "holding in" and requesting out after skipping mandatory minicamp, but has also "balked" at other teams' contract offers during trade negotiations, per ESPN. Coupled with his own comments indicating he prefers to stay in San Francisco if possible, it seems most likely that both sides are simply trudging through an ugly process with no true intention of splitting.

It wouldn't be entirely dissimilar to the past drama of Aiyuk's fellow wideout Deebo Samuel, who briefly held out and demanded a trade before securing a long-term extension with the 49ers in 2022.