Now that wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is no longer tied to the San Francisco 49ers and is officially a free agent, he has his sights set on a new contract and a fresh start. That journey back to the field will start with the Washington Commanders. Shortly after officially clearing waivers, Aiyuk scheduled a visit with the Commanders for Wednesday, according to ESPN, a key step toward playing for the first time since 2024.

During his public spat with the 49ers in which he sought a release from his contract, Aiyuk made it abundantly clear that he preferred to sign with the Commanders. In social media posts, Aiyuk repeatedly mentioned the Commanders, either requesting a trade to Washington or reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list with the intention of pursuing a deal with the Commanders.

Aiyuk played with star Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in college at Arizona State, so their connection makes Washington a logical destination as he aims to rekindle a once-promising career. If any quarterback could squeeze whatever juice is left in the former first-round pick, it ought to be the one with whom he starred in college and who ranks among the NFL's top young signal-callers.

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Aiyuk and Daniels got into a social media feud over the summer when Aiyuk went on a posting spree and voiced his displeasure with his situation in San Francisco, calling out Daniels and the Commanders in the process. Daniels responded by telling him to "enjoy retirement, pal," but they reportedly mended their relationship.

Prior to a devastating knee injury in 2024, Aiyuk shined over four seasons with the 49ers. He upped his receiving production year after year and peaked in 2023, racking up 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 receptions. In those campaigns before he tore his ACL and MCL, Aiyuk never posted fewer than 748 yards or five touchdowns in a season.

This is so far removed from his last game appearance; it's unclear how much Aiyuk has to offer. But if he can contribute as part of a wide receiver rotation, adding him to the roster should be enticing for the Commanders.

Washington lost its top receiver, Terry McLaurin, for the season after five games and has been thin at the wideout spot ever since. Rookie Antonio Williams is fresh off the best game of his career and is developing into a starting-caliber option, but the Commanders would still benefit from another veteran option in a room that features Stefon Diggs, Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson. The offense ranks in the bottom half of the league in EPA per pass at No. 21, and Monday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals marked the first time in Daniels' career that he did not record a touchdown of any kind.