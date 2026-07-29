Brandon Aiyuk appears to mock Kyle Shanahan after 49ers coach was involved in car accident

Brandon Aiyuk's days as a member of the San Francisco 49ers are numbered, and the veteran wide receiver continues to kick and scream on his way out the door. The latest in what has grown to be a long list of offseason noise from the 28-year-old is a not-so-subtle jab at Kyle Shanahan, who is technically his current head coach.

It was revealed earlier this week that Shanahan was involved in a serious car accident on July 14, where he suffered a slew of injuries, including breaking his nose, three ribs, and his hand. He also needed more than 40 stitches to his face and suffered a severe concussion, while his friend, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, relayed that he almost lost his right eye.

In the aftermath of this news coming to light, Aiyuk had a couple of posts go up on his Instagram story that seemingly aimed to mock Shanahan.

The first slide read, "You can't win the race if you crash out." That was followed by another post that said, "Keep yo head up and stay in yo own lane. You gone win."

Given the timing of the post and the phrases "crash out" and "stay in yo own lane," it doesn't take a rocket scientist to connect the dots that lead to this being a shot at Shanahan and, by extension, the 49ers.

Aiyuk was not present for the start of 49ers training camp and remains on the team's reserve/left squad list. GM John Lynch told reporters that he and the organization "are going to focus on the players who are here" but that "we wish him well, we wish his family well."

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This all comes after a fall from grace for Aiyuk in the Bay Area. After a tumultuous contract negotiation that featured a trade request but ended with him signing a four-year, $120 million extension with the franchise, things deteriorated quickly. He had a sluggish start to the 2024 season and even had a spat with Shanahan in practice over wearing the wrong shorts. Later that season, Aiyuk tore his ACL, which contributed to his eventual demise within the organization. He was placed on the PUP list to begin last summer, but a squabble about his rehab led to the 49ers voiding the guarantees in his contract.

Back in January of this year, Lynch told reporters, "I think it's safe to say he's played his last snap with the 49ers."

San Francisco has since signed Mike Evans in free agency and drafted De'Zhaun Stribling in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft to fill out the receiver room alongside Ricky Pearsall.