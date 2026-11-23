Brandon Aiyuk's time in San Francisco has apparently come to an end. The 49ers have released Aiyuk, who will now look to continue his career with a new team, according to a report from ESPN.

The 49ers were given a two-week roster exemption when the NFL reinstated Aiyuk on Nov. 9. With that exemption ending on Nov. 23, the 49ers elected to move on from Aiyuk, who hasn't played an NFL game since tearing his ACL and MCL during the 2024 season. Aiyuk had signed a four-year, $120 deal with the 49ers that offseason following a tumultuous negotiation. That contract, as currently structured, still has two years remaining, with a 2027 cap hit of $40.5 million according to Over the Cap, meaning Aiyuk will likely need to clear waivers before any team formally signs him.

Aiyuk started the 2025 season on the PUP list. That November, it was reported that the 49ers voided the guaranteed money in his contract for 2026 due to lack of participation. In December, the 49ers placed him on their reserve/left squad list.

This summer, the 49ers placed Aiyuk on the reserve/did not report list (meaning the 49ers were not obligated to pay him and he did not count against their roster) after he did not report to training camp. Aiyuk had since applied for reinstatement with the NFL and was granted it earlier this month.

Before 2024, Aiyuk enjoyed a productive career with the 49ers, who selected him with the 25th overall pick in the 2020 draft. In 2022, he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time and caught a career-high eight touchdowns. The following season, he recorded a career-high 1,342 receiving yards while helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl.

While his recent actions in San Francisco might scare some teams off, Aiyuk will likely draw interest from teams that need help at receiver. Aiyuk has long been linked to the Commanders; he and Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels were teammates at Arizona State. The Steelers are another team that could potentially be a landing spot for Aiyuk.

Despite not having Aiyuk, the 49ers are 9-1 and would be the No. 1 seed in the NFL if the playoffs started today.