It appears San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk is about to be traded, which would put an end to what has probably been the most notable saga in the NFL this offseason. NFL Media reported Monday evening that it was more likely Aiyuk would be traded than find an extension in San Francisco, while NBC Sports Bay Area reported that the 49ers had negotiated the frameworks of potential trades with both the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. Now, we await what happens next.

Aiyuk had his best NFL season in 2023, catching 75 passes for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns while San Francisco made the Super Bowl. The former first-round pick wanted his lucrative extension as soon as possible, and when he didn't get it, he asked for a trade.

Let's go back and revisit all that took place in this saga.

February

The TikTok

Not long after the 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a troubling TikTok created by Aiyuk's girlfriend surfaced.

"This might have been the last day we touched foot on Levi's Stadium," she said, "because we might not be out here next year."

In Super Bowl LVIII, Aiyuk caught just three of six targets for 49 yards.

Aiyuk clearly not sold on remaining with 49ers

On Feb. 13, Aiyuk spoke with reporters. He admitted the Super Bowl loss was the toughest loss of his career, and when specifically asked if he hopes to remain with the 49ers, he didn't exactly inspire optimism with his answer.

"If that's the right move, yeah," Aiyuk said.

When asked what that right move would look like, Aiyuk answered, "Being a champion."

Hmm.

March

49ers say they aren't trading Aiyuk amid interesting social media activity

Aiyuk then utilized an interesting strategy which included posts on social media. One of the first notable posts included the wideout sending a message to Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin saying that they looked like twins.

Around this time, 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters that there have been no trade discussions centered around Aiyuk, and that they do not intend to trade the wide receiver.

"I promise you nothing's going on there," Lynch said.

Shortly after Lynch's comments, Aiyuk posted a series of emoji's on his Instagram story, appearing to write, "Money talks, bullshit walks."

'I'm trying to get what I deserve'

During an appearance on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, Aiyuk discussed his contract situation, and indicated he would be OK with leaving San Francisco.

"I'm trying to get what I deserve," Aiyuk said. "I feel like this season, this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player, what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization. And just the value I hold when I walk in that building. People going to follow me because I've done it the right way since I've been in that building. From the first day I walked in there to when I was in there earlier this morning. I've done it the right way.

"If they don't see the worth in that [makes a walking motion with hands], that's all it is. It ain't nothing else besides that. I can't get into it. We got professionals working on both sides, so hopefully, we can come to a professional agreement and continue playing professional football."

April

The unfollow

In April, people noticed that Aiyuk unfollowed the 49ers on social media. At this point, he still hasn't requested a trade.

49ers reportedly considering trade, want first-round pick

As we approached the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that we couldn't rule out Aiyuk being traded. The 49ers reportedly wanted a 2024 first-round pick for Aiyuk, with one NFL executive telling Michael Silver "they want too much." Another team's general manager believed the 49ers ultimately could end up accepting a second-round pick.

It was also reported that the 49ers were listening to trade offers on wide receiver Deebo Samuel as well.

49ers draft Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco raised some eyebrows when Lynch selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round. How did Aiyuk react? He apparently texted Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan saying: "Fire pick, can't lie."

May

49ers 'past' dealing Aiyuk or Samuel

During an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Lynch said that they were past trading Aiyuk or Samuel, even with the team drafting Pearsall in the first round.

"I'm doing everything in my power to keep our roster together," Lynch said. "That's my goal, and I don't question that. When you talk about guys like Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo, those are guys that we drafted, and we take a lot of pride in what they've become and who they've become. We couldn't be more proud of those guys. And so, during the course of drafts and offseasons, do conversations happen? Absolutely, they do. We're past that now. We're thrilled to add to that group."

June

Aiyuk a no-show at mandatory minicamp

As Aiyuk continues to pursue a new contract, he does not show up to mandatory minicamp. Despite publicly stating that they want to keep him, the 49ers reportedly haven't come close to agreeing on a new contract with the wideout.

'They don't want me back'

Later in June, a TikTok video surfaced of Aiyuk telling his former college teammate and new Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, "They said they don't want me back … I swear."

Aiyuk lists his landing spots

During an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, Aiyuk revealed where he would play in 2024 if it were not for the 49ers.

"If not a Niners uniform probably a Washington Commanders uniform," Aiyuk said. "If not a Washington Commanders uniform, probably Steelers uniform."

With Daniels looking on, Aiyuk talked about the possibility of playing with him in Washington.

"Shit, there's a quarterback right there," Aiyuk said while looking in Daniels' direction. "I'm thinking about what I can do with him. I'm thinking about, if the Niners don't want me to come back to play with them, I'm thinking about what I can do. I know what I can do."

Aiyuk has meeting with 49ers

NFL Media reported that the 49ers had a meeting with their star wideout at his request in late June that apparently went well. The two sides "said things that needed to be said," and they were going to keep working towards a resolution. Tom Pelissero reiterated that Aiyuk had not made a trade request, and that the 49ers had not changed their stance in wanting to keep their No. 1 pass-catcher.

July

Aiyuk gets ahold of Commanders practice film

Aiyuk continues to remain in the headlines, this time by posting a clip on TikTok of Washington Commanders practice film!

The trade request

After no movement in contract negotiations, Aiyuk put in his trade request to the 49ers. This comes right before the team is set to begin training camp.

Teams have reached out to the 49ers about a possible trade, but were told San Francisco has no plans to deal Aiyuk, according to ESPN, who also reported that Aiyuk either wants to get paid relative to the NFL's other top wideouts or be traded. The 49ers, however, do not want to do either, per the report.

Aiyuk shows up to training camp

Despite the trade request, Aiyuk showed up to training camp. But, it appears he's "holding in,"

"We've had great communication. We started this really early," Lynch said at the time. "We made it a priority to try to get done. We've had excellent communication throughout. I really don't want to characterize. We haven't been able to and that's a shame."

Aiyuk and Shanahan friendly at practice

A 17-second video ramped up speculation regarding Aiyuk's future. Coach Shanahan, however, downplayed the video that captured him embracing the star receiver who requested a trade.

Some interpreted the video to mean that Aiyuk and the 49ers had made progress on a new contract. Others, however, interpreted the video as Aiyuk bidding adieu to Shanahan.

"That's just usually how we greet each other, honestly," Shanahan said of the video, via ESPN. "You guys would see maybe a lot more hugs in here if we had a film for you guys, but we're not on 'Hard Knocks.'

"We saw him on the field. He hadn't been on the field a lot. We walked by each other and it's usually how we greet each other. Bro hug, nothing more, nothing less. Thank you."

August

More likely Aiyuk is traded than finds extension in San Fran

NFL Media reported Monday evening that contract talks between Aiyuk and the 49ers had been stalled for quite some time, and that it was more likely Aiyuk would be traded than find an extension in San Francisco.

Not long after, NBC Sports Bay Area reported the 49ers had framework in place for a trade with either the Browns or Patriots. The 49ers reportedly gave permission to Aiyuk to negotiate deals with the Browns, Patriots, Commanders and Steelers. Washington eventually dropped out while Pittsburgh was reportedly unwilling to match San Francisco's asking price.