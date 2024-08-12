The San Francisco 49ers are adding a veteran wide receiver to the mix as the Brandon Aiyuk trade drama continues through training camp. The team made the move to sign Robbie Chosen to a one-year deal official on Monday.

"Blessed and thankful," Chosen told NFL reporter Josina Anderson via text. "Dream come true; more to become. This is an opportunity to be apart of greatness and go win a Super Bowl. There's greatness all around me here, from what's been done, what exists and will be the future."

Chosen, formerly known as Robbie Anderson and Chosen Anderson, spent last season with the Miami Dolphins. He's an eight-year veteran who has played for the Dolphins, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. He appeared in no games for Miami in 2023, catching just four passes for 126 yards and a touchdown -- a 68-yard score that came at the tail end of Miami's 70-20 blowout win over the Denver Broncos.

San Francisco's signing of Chosen comes amid the recent trade drama surrounding Aiyuk. The star wideout has been "holding in" during training camp in hopes of signing a contract extension, but has been unable to come to terms with the Niners and recently requested a trade. The 49ers have been in discussions with several teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, but no deal has come to fruition just yet.

Chosen is obviously not capable of replacing Aiyuk at this point in his career. The 31-year-old hasn't surpassed 519 yards since 2020, which was also the only 1,000-yard season of his career. Aiyuk has hit 1,000 ore more yards in each of the last two seasons, and in 2023 was named a second-team All-Pro after reeling in 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on just 105 targets.

If Aiyuk is traded, Chosen figures to be part of a rotation behind Deebo Samuel, along with incumbent No. 3 wideout Jauan Jennings and rookie first-round pick Ricky Pearsall.