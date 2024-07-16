The San Francisco 49ers want to keep Brandon Aiyuk, at least according to general manager John Lynch, but the team hasn't engaged the wide receiver on long-term contract talks since May, as NFL Media reported Tuesday, and now Aiyuk has officially requested a trade, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.

It marks the most significant turn in a months-long saga that's also seen Aiyuk tease a relocation by sharing footage of himself watching Washington Commanders practice film, and openly identifying both the Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers as preferred landing spots.

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 105 REC 75 REC YDs 1342 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

The 49ers have no interest in trading the disgruntled wideout, per ESPN, but in the event San Francisco actually entertains offers for the All-Pro wideout, here are three potential trade proposals other teams could make:

Proposal No. 1

Steelers get: WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Brandon Aiyuk 49ers get: 2025 first-round pick

Aiyuk by himself is probably worth a touch more than a first-rounder; the Philadelphia Eagles, for example, sent a first- and third-rounder to the Tennessee Titans for A.J. Brown in 2022, and unlike Brown at the time, Aiyuk is coming off a career year. The Brown deal occurred during the draft, however, and the Steelers haven't rushed to part with premium draft capital up to this point. Still, Mike Tomlin's squad could really use an added veteran outlet for Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields. And seeing as Pittsburgh is starting fresh at key spots like quarterback and offensive coordinator in a tough division, the Steelers could end up owning at least a mid-first-rounder in 2025, enhancing the appeal of their pick.

Proposal No. 2

Commanders get: WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Brandon Aiyuk 49ers get: WR Dyami Brown, 2025 second-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick

In this scenario, the 49ers don't net a coveted first-rounder, but they secure what figures to be a relatively high Day 2 selection, plus a fourth-rounder that'd give them a grand total of six picks in the first four rounds of the 2025 draft. Brown isn't really a needle-mover after three underwhelming NFL seasons, but the former North Carolina prospect has specific traits (blocking aggression, deep speed) that could translate quickly to Kyle Shanahan's offense, providing rotational depth behind Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings and rookie first-rounder Ricky Pearsall.

Proposal No. 3

Broncos get: TE Donald Parham Jr. (Los Angeles), 2025 third-round pick (Los Angeles)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (Los Angeles), 2025 third-round pick (Los Angeles) Chargers get: WR Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco)

WR Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco) 49ers get: WR Courtland Sutton (Denver), 2025 second-round pick (Los Angeles)

Let's get funky, eh? Denver is in a bit of a contract bind of its own, with Sutton contemplating a training-camp holdout as he seeks a pay raise entering Year 7. While Sean Payton may not prefer to part with his club's most accomplished wideout, he could also use more resources for the long-term build around rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Parham, 26, is an odd man out in L.A. after the Chargers added both Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst. San Francisco, meanwhile, would essentially be renting a proven downfield starter in Sutton while also recouping a second-rounder by shipping Aiyuk to the Chargers.