Just when we thought a conclusion was right around the corner, the Brandon Aiyuk saga continues to roll on. Some believed the Pittsburgh Steelers could be close to acquiring the San Francisco 49ers star wideout after reentering trade talks while the New England Patriots backed out, but nothing has come to fruition just yet. In what is an absolutely shocking development, we may not get the trade the NFL world has been looking out for over the last week.

According to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, there is some optimism that Aiyuk could remain with the 49ers. A source told Jones "no one is out and no one is in," as the situation remains fluid.

NFL Media reports that the 49ers have made a new effort to strike a long-term deal with Aiyuk, which is notable because the 49ers reportedly had not presented Aiyuk with an offer since the weeks following the 2024 NFL Draft, per the San Francisco Chronicle. Tom Pelissero reports that potential trade partners, such as the Steelers, are still in the mix, but that Aiyuk remaining with the 49ers "appears increasingly possible."

This is a 180-degree turn from what NFL Media reported Monday night, when their insiders said that it was more likely Aiyuk would be traded than find his extension in San Francisco. NBC Sports Bay Area even reported that the 49ers had frameworks for trades centered around Aiyuk in place with both the Cleveland Browns and Patriots. It was then up to Aiyuk to consider his landing spots and negotiate the lucrative extension he was after, but five days later, nothing has been agreed to.

Just when we thought Aiyuk was off to another team, he may not be leaving San Francisco after all.