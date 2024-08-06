With each passing report that trickles out of the Bay Area, it seems more likely that the San Francisco 49ers trade star wideout Brandon Aiyuk. The latest reveals that the organization has allowed Aiyuk to seek a trade partner and that the Niners have the framework to deals with the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns already panned out, leaving just negotiations on Aiyuk's extension and desire to go to either of those destinations as the roadblocks. The Pittsburgh Steelers have also reportedly re-engaged the 49ers in pursuit of Aiyuk.

"It's brutal," pass rusher Nick Bosa said of the situation. "Especially when you're here and you have that extra pressure on you. I've talked to him a few times just as a friend. But when it comes to what's actually going on behind closed doors, I have no knowledge or input, so it'll get worked out."

Bosa added that it'd be "huge" if the team ended up trading Aiyuk because "he's a very tough player to replace." With that said, Bosa acknowledged that he does have trust in general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Before Bosa stepped up to the podium, Shanahan spoke with reporters Tuesday and echoed that it would be difficult to replace a talent like Aiyuk if a trade does, in fact, go down.

"Brandon's a great player, so it's real hard to be better when you lose a great player," said the head coach. "So, we've got to look into anything, we've got to understand the situation we're in and what that looks like. That does take time, so hopefully, it will all work out the best for him and the best for us in the long run."

Aiyuk is entering the final year of his contract after the club picked up his fifth-year option last offseason. That lack of contractual security beyond 2024 has been the genesis of these trade talks and has loomed over the organization throughout the offseason. With no extension being agreed upon to begin training camp, it has only grown more uneasy.

"No," Shanahan answered when asked if he needs the situation to be resolved soon. "I mean, you also want it to be badly, but this stuff does take time. Every day I hope it gets resolved, but I have no timetable on it, didn't surprise me coming into this. I'm going about coaching our team, getting them ready for Week 1, and hopefully, it'll get resolved sooner rather than later."

On a somewhat optimistic note, Shanahan acknowledged a scenario where the team agrees with Aiyuk on a long-term deal, saying, "There's a scenario for anything, so I don't want to rule anything out."

Still, the way this seems to be tracking, it seems like that resolution is farfetched at this juncture.