The San Francisco 49ers are finally listening to trade offers for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, per multiple reports, and have even agreed to the framework of deals with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. Any potential agreement with the Patriots, meanwhile, would likely reunite San Francisco with another wideout who used to play for the 49ers.

New England is "expected to include" Kendrick Bourne, the former 49ers reserve, as part of a potential trade for Aiyuk, Matt Maiocco reported Monday. Bourne has been the subject of trade rumors for years, and is facing steeper competition from younger pass catchers, including rookie Ja'Lynn Polk, in New England.

Prior to joining the Patriots in 2021 free agency, Bourne spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the 49ers. Originally undrafted out of Eastern Washington, he appeared in 58 games for San Francisco, including eight as a starter in 2018. He scored a career-high five touchdowns in 2019, the year the 49ers advanced to Super Bowl LV, while adding a sixth touchdown that postseason.

Bourne had a career-best 55 catches for 800 yards in his Patriots debut. He was on pace to eclipse those marks in 2023, logging 37 catches for 406 yards in eight games before suffering a season-ending ACL tear.

The Patriots aren't the only team that would likely offer up a veteran wideout to acquire Aiyuk, who's fresh off an All-Pro breakout as the 49ers' top downfield receiver. The Browns, who are reportedly also in talks with San Francisco, would potentially include five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper in an Aiyuk deal, per ESPN.