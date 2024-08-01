A 17-second video has ramped up speculation regarding 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk's future.

Aiyuk, who requested a trade several weeks ago, was seen during Wednesday's training camp practice shaking hands with general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. Some feel that the video could mean that Aiyuk and the 49ers have made progress on a new contract. Others, however, are interpreting the video as Aiyuk bidding adieu to Lynch and Shanahan.

What do you think?

As you can see, Aiyuk is not practicing but nonetheless has decided to attend 49ers camp. He's currently slated to play this season under his fifth-year option of $14.124 million, which is well below his projected market value.

At this point, what happens regarding Aiyuk's future is anyone's guess. He could play under his option, the 49ers could sign him to a new deal before Week 1, or he could be traded. If he is traded, it's safe to assume that the 49ers would receive handsome compensation for Aiyuk, who caught 153 passes for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

One team that has continued to be rumored to land Aiyuk is the Steelers, who this week suffered an injury at the wideout position when rookie receiver Roman Wilson hurt his ankle. During the draft, the Steelers had reportedly had conversations with the 49ers about acquiring either Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel but were unwilling to meet the 49ers' trade requests.

It'll be interesting to see if anything comes out of Aiyuk's video, or if it ends up being a massive overreaction.