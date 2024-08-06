Steelers fans are literally living Al Pacino's quote from "The Godfather Part III" when it comes to the Brandon Aiyuk situation. Just when it appeared the Steelers were out on Aiyuk, a new report has pulled them right back into the mix.

The Steelers have re-engaged in trade talks with the 49ers regarding Aiyuk after things had stalled Monday night, according to ESPN. Several other teams are also still in the mix to possibly land Aiyuk, per the report.

It appeared that the Steelers and the Commanders were out on Aiyuk following a report Monday night that stated that the 49ers had reached the framework of a trade with New England and Cleveland. But Tuesday's report has clearly changed things.

The Steelers have long been rumored as a possible landing spot for Aiyuk, who requested a trade from the 49ers as the two sides have been unable to come to terms on a long-term contract. Pittsburgh has somewhat of a void at receiver after the team traded former Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson to Carolina earlier this offseason. Veterans Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III and rookie Roman Wilson are currently in the running to serve as the Steelers' No. 2 wideout opposite George Pickens.

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 105 REC 75 REC YDs 1342 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

There's no doubt Aiyuk would add a spark to the Steelers' offense. A 2020 first-round pick, Aiuyk's career took off after Brock Purdy took over as the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2022. He had his first 1,000-yard season that year, and last season recorded a career-high 1,342 yards while helping the 49ers capture the NFC title.

If he comes to Pittsburgh, Aiyuk would round out an offense that already has notable players in Pickens, running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, tight end Pat Freiermuth, two first-round picks on the offensive line (Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu) and quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.