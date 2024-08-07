Despite reports of aggressively pursuing him just hours earlier, the New England Patriots have bowed out of the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes, according to ESPN. New England was reportedly prepared to make the 49ers' wideout one of the five highest-paid receivers in the NFL. Yet after inquiring about Aiyuk's availability, the Patriots have decided to change course and will instead put their trust into their young receiving corps for the 2024 season.

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 105 REC 75 REC YDs 1342 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

The Patriots might be out, but another AFC squad is still reportedly in the running to land Aiyuk, who has requested a trade out of San Francisco. The Steelers reengaged in trade talks with the 49ers on Tuesday after things had stalled Monday night, according to ESPN. The Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns are two other teams to keep an eye on.

No verbal agreement has been made between the Steelers and the 49ers on a possible trade as of Wednesday evening, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which added that any potential deal would not involve the Steelers giving up a player. The 49ers have asked the Steelers for two first-round picks for Aiyuk, according to Jim Wexell of Steel City Insider.

The Steelers have long been rumored as a possible landing spot for Aiyuk, who requested a trade from the 49ers as the two sides have been unable to come to terms on a long-term contract. Pittsburgh has somewhat of a void at receiver after the team traded former Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson to Carolina earlier this offseason. Veterans Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III and rookie Roman Wilson are currently in the running to serve as the Steelers' No. 2 wideout opposite George Pickens.

There's no doubt Aiyuk would add a spark to the Steelers' offense. A 2020 first-round pick, Aiuyk's career took off after Brock Purdy took over as the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2022. He had his first 1,000-yard season that year, and last season recorded a career-high 1,342 yards while helping the 49ers capture the NFC title.

If he comes to Pittsburgh, Aiyuk would round out an offense that already has notable players in Pickens, running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, tight end Pat Freiermuth, two first-round picks on the offensive line (Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu) and quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.